Tisbury board pushes for Spring Street compromise

The Tisbury zoning board is asking a developer to try to reach a compromise with the abutter of a controversial project who is trying to obtain a stop-work order against the redevelopment.

Ninety-seven Spring Street, where developer Xerxes Aghassipour intends to house up to nine Vineyard Wind workers at a time in a residential district, has been scrutinized for receiving a building permit for a single-family residence. Tisbury’s zoning bylaws have also been roundly criticized as too vague, as they neither specifically define workforce housing nor define a single-family residence.

This month, the town planning board also referred the project to the Martha’s Vineyard Commission, following the commission rejecting previous referrals made this summer.

The purpose of the ZBA’s recent meeting on September 12 was not to hear residents’ questions about the project in general. It was to address an appeal of the town’s removal of a stop-work order on the project in June. This stop-work order was in effect for one week following a request by Mary Bernadette Budinger-Cormie, a Tisbury resident and direct abutter.

Dozens of townspeople came to the meeting with questions about 97 Spring Street. And this time, the project’s developer was there to answer when he hasn’t been for many public meetings.

Attendees packed a room in the Tisbury Senior Center, and Budinger-Cormie and developer Xerxes Aghassipour both attended with their legal counsel.

Kristal welcomed residents’ questions, noting that other boards should have already given them opportunities to ask questions.

“This town has never had a discussion about this,” Kristal told attendees. “This zoning board is not really the correct place to hear it … this should have happened well before. It should have happened with the planning board, the select board, Martha’s Vineyard Commission.”

Attendees asked how Aghassipour intends for the property to be occupied, whether he intends to house transient workers there, and why the project received a building permit as a single-family residence.

While Aghassipour has stated intentions to house Vineyard Wind workers at the property, and town officials have obtained a draft lease with GE to house Vineyard Wind workers there, Kristal noted that the building’s occupancy is not set in stone. How the project will be inhabited is officially decided when the developer applies for an occupancy permit, which has yet to occur.

Answers at the meeting from Aghassipour and his counsel, Peter Brown, received mixed responses.

Aghassipour pushed back against perceptions that he is an outsider in Tisbury, and assured residents that he has yet to determine the use of the property. “I’m really only interested in doing what is an as-of-right use for that single family dwelling. And when we are finished we will be chatting with the town to determine what that is,” he said.

Budinger-Cormie pushed back against many of his responses, and raised issues with the permitting process thus far. “This should not have been permitted as a single-family residence from the get-go. Because of that, it did not get referred to the MVC. Because of that, it also didn’t get site planning. Because of that it didn’t go in front of the planning board.”

When asked how workforce housing intentions for the property could be considered single-family housing, Brown replied that Tisbury zoning bylaws do not define a single-family residence, nor workforce housing.

“What does it mean to be a single-family residence?” Brown posed. “Are you a single-family residence if your family looks different from the family next [door]?.”

Brown’s reply was interrupted by a negative crowd reaction, but he went on to cite a 1990 Massachusetts Appeals Court decision, from the case of Hall vs. Zoning Board of Appeals of Edgartown. “‘Whether a zoning violation exists will depend on whether the tenants live together as a single housekeeping unit in a family-like situation,’” Brown quoted.

The board decided to continue the meeting until October 10. It will be held in person and on Zoom in order to allow more questions from townspeople. The location is yet to be announced.

Kristal also pushed the meeting in order to give Budinger-Cormie, Aghassipour, and their lawyers time to decide whether they can reach an agreement on the property’s future use, which he said could eliminate the need for another meeting.

“We can stop this all right now if you put a permanent deed restriction on that property that this property will never be used other than a single-family residence,” Budinger-Cormie said at the meeting.

The board also took up an attendee’s suggestion to look into whether the property had insufficient frontage.

The full September 12 ZBA meeting can be viewed here on Martha’s Vineyard Community Television.