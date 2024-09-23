Hoax call closes Martha’s Vineyard Airport Sunday 

An alleged hoax call led to the temporary closure of Martha’s Vineyard Airport on Sunday afternoon.

West Tisbury Police Chief Matt Mincone told the Times that a caller claimed that there was something aboard a plane that had recently departed from the Vineyard, and that it would be an issue if the plane didn’t turn around.

As a result, officials closed the airport for two hours starting at approximately 12:30 pm.

“There was never a direct threat to the airport,” Mincone said.

Still, police and the Federal Aviation Administration responded. Police also conducted a sweep of the airport.

Mincone said by the time police checked on the plane in question — which was carrying three people — it was arriving at its Alabama destination; it arrived without any issues.

An investigation led by Massachusetts State Police is ongoing.

Officials from other agencies have released few details about the supposed security. Geoff Freeman, director of Martha’s Vineyard Airport, said the airport had experienced a “security event” and referred questions to the Massachusetts State Police.

Similarly, Steven Kulm, a FAA public affairs specialist, referred the Times to “local authorities” for information.

This isn’t the first time a hoax call led to a law enforcement response on the Island. In August Tisbury police responded to a call about a murderer, which turned about to be a ruse. Last February, a hoax call to the Edgartown Police Department triggered a lock down at the Edgartown School.