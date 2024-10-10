A fifth recent ICE arrested announced

Federal officials announced that they apprehended another Brazilian man on Island last month with a record of possessing and distributing controlled substances in Edgartown.

According to Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) Boston — an agency under the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement — a 21-year-old noncitizen unlawfully entered the country in June of 2021 near Imperial Beach, California without being inspected or admitted by customs officials.

Officers with ERO Boston made the arrest on Sept. 18 in Oak Bluffs. The man remains in ERO custody. The agency has not released his identity.

This arrest coincides with several others in recent months between Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket.

Officials have said that ICE detains individuals that are undocumented and that they deem to be a threat to the community. The agency would not speak directly to the Times as to why an increase in ICE arrests have been reported between the two Islands and released a similar statement as previous arrests.

“Not only did this Brazilian noncitizen break U.S. immigration laws, but he attempted to distribute drugs on Martha’s Vineyard,” ERO Boston acting Field Office Director Patricia H. Hyde said in a statement. “We will not tolerate such activities to continue in our communities. ERO Boston will continue to persistently arrest and remove egregious noncitizen offenders from our New England neighborhoods.”

The Edgartown District Court issued the Brazilian noncitizen a “continued without a finding,” for the offense of possession to distribute Class B controlled substances Aug. 23 of this year.

The court sentenced the noncitizen to two years of supervised release.

The Boston ERO office has made at least four other arrests on the Vineyard in recent months, according to statements it has released.

Twenty-eight-year-old Gustavo Augusto Mroczkoski was arrested on Sept. 17; two international fugitives who were not identified were arrested, also on Sept. 17; 24-year-old Brazilian national Warley Neto was arrested in August.