Oak Bluffs Police also investigating car break-ins

On the heels of police in Tisbury, Oak Bluffs Police are encouraging residents to lock their cars during the night following a string of break-ins.

In a Friday morning post, Oak Bluffs Police announced it has launched an investigation regarding reports of several unlocked motor vehicles being broken into overnight. The break-ins occurred in the areas of Schoolhouse Village and Edgartown-Vineyard Haven Road.

Police are asking the public to reach out with any information that “may be useful in the investigation.”

“We encourage everyone to follow the 9pm rule … which includes locking up, keeping [exterior residence] lights on, hiding valuables, removing items, closing doors, and reporting any suspicious activity to the police,” the post reads.

Oak Bluffs Police Chief Jonathan Searle declined to comment beyond what has already been posted online. However, Searle did say his department is investigating the break-ins with Tisbury Police. Tisbury experienced a string of recent break-ins this month, which included multiple unlocked vehicles and a garage.

The West Tisbury Police Department is also raising the alarm about the uptick in vehicle break-ins on the Vineyard, encouraging residents to lock their cars and to be vigilant. The up-Island department is also warning of a different type of theft.

“With the holiday season approaching we are warning residents that packages delivered and left outside your residence could become targeted,” a Friday morning post from the West Tisbury Police reads. “Today this department received a report of a package missing from a residence after the verified photo from the carrier was received. Consider using options like a scheduled delivery while you’re home, require a signature, or request a [neighbor’s] assistance.”