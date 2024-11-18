Local NAACP names Dhakir Warren president

The Martha’s Vineyard Branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) has elected Dhakir Warren as its new president.

His term begins in January and is effective through 2027.

Warren, a history teacher at the Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School, also serves as coordinator for its Project Vine alternate education program. He has previously served as the high school’s student affairs administrator and director of the Martha’s Vineyard Boys & Girls Club.

“My commitment to NAACP values is evident through active engagement in various Island roles, including supporting DEI efforts, education, youth development, and nonprofit management,” Warren stated.

Warren takes over from president Toni Kauffman, who became president in 2023. She will be staying on as a member of the branch’s executive committee.

His priorities for office include working “collectively to elevate our branch’s impact locally and nationally, increase membership, and further our engagement of Island youth.”

The branch also named David Marinelli its new secretary. “As a community first responder, I am always ready to serve and support the well-being of our neighbors,” Marinelli wrote. “As a committed Island resident, I am deeply invested in the people and issues that shape this local community.”

NAACP of Martha’s Vineyard, founded 1963, is the Island’s oldest civil rights organization. It meets at 10 am on the third Saturday of every month. The branch is currently planning its annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Annual Membership Luncheon for January.