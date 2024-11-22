Saying farewell to the outdoor shower

1 of 4

What did you do on Veteran’s Day?

I put American flags in my yard, and took a walk around town to enjoy some festivities.

The weather was gorgeous — warm and sunny, though a little breezy. I was in heaven … until I looked at the weather app and saw the forecast. Nightly temps in the low 30s. It was painful to contemplate, even more painful to face.

It was time to turn off the outdoor shower.

When your stepdad is a plumber, and reminds you frequently about frozen, bursting pipes, you have to weigh your love of the outdoor shower with the threat of damage and costs.

I’m fine when the garden sprinkler system and outdoor hose get turned off and blown out. When that happened a couple of weeks ago, I didn’t miss a beat in my day. Turning off the outdoor shower is always a sad day. Did I mention painful?

Are you wondering what this has to do with fishing?

It’s simple: Every year, the day I turn off and drain the outdoor shower is the day I clean and put away most of my fishing rods.

Please note that I didn’t say “all” my fishing rods. I will keep one rod in the house, ready to go at any time. My St. Croix Inshore is a heavy-power, fast-action rod that can throw up to three ounces. The rod is perfect for holdover bass all winter, and anything else I might want to catch before spring arrives and all the rods are back in business.

With resignation that summer was over, winter was a little more than a month away, and most fish were heading south, I carried my fishing rods into the outdoor shower.

I sprayed each of the rods and reels with Salt-Away, then let them sit for 30 minutes. Though I rinse my rods after fishing, I go for a deeper clean before the rods are locked away for the winter. Salt-Away is nontoxic, which is safe for all the plants in and around my outdoor shower. If you have a favorite cleaner, please share.

While the Salt-Away went to work, I grabbed a few rags, and then changed into a bathing suit. With the shower water turned up pretty warm, I rinsed the rods for a few minutes, then toweled them down to get any residue off. One more rinse, and the rods were ready to dry in the sun.

Next up, oiling the reels. I stopped into Dick’s Bait and Tackle to pick up some Penn Reel Oil. Full disclosure: I don’t open up the whole reel and clean and oil the gears. I don’t know enough to risk reassembling my favorite reel incorrectly.

I do oil all the external joints, and take the handle off and oil both joints. Next, I remove the drag knob and lift the spool off the reel. I check inside the spool to make sure it’s clean and free of pesky sand or other foreign particles, and then I apply a drop of oil to the main shaft.

Confession: I don’t do all my reels on the same day. My heart can only handle so much — LOL. But seriously, after cleaning the rods, I needed to console myself. You know exactly what I did. I grabbed my St. Croix and went fishing for a couple of hours.

There are still blues and bonito being caught. I drove to Eastville first, then did a drive-by of the fishermen’s dock in Oak Bluffs before heading to State Beach. Upon arrival on the Edgartown side of Big Bridge, I saw birds working. I cast for a while, but the fish never got close enough to cast into. Honestly didn’t matter. I was standing on the shoreline, saltwater washing over my feet, and it was 64°.

After an hour or so, I decided to check out Memorial Wharf. No fish, but my soul was at peace, and I knew one thing for certain: Fishing never ends. Right now, we can continue casting for bonitos and blues as long as they’re around. Mackerel might show up. Tautog are still out there, and bass are here year-round.

The ocean will continue to ebb and flow and roll with the tides. The sun will rise and set over the sea daily. The beach will always be a place of refuge in this crazy world. And while I love going to the shore with a rod in my hand, taking a walk on the sand or watching a sunrise or sunset is always a great decision. Fish are a bonus.

I hope to see you on the beach, with or without your fishing rod.