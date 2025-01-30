ICE rumors spread Island-wide fear 

The fear is real.

Amid rumors and speculation that federal immigration enforcement agents would conduct raids on the Island on Thursday, schools and local businesses reported widespread absenteeism because undocumented immigrants were staying at home.

Lumberyards have been eerily empty. Some Martha’s Vineyard schools have reported nearly double their normal absentee rate, which officials say is likely because parents — and their children — are staying home over fears of being deported. A proprietor of a large Island business reported that 20 percent of their staff have not shown up to work, what they believe is over fear of deportation. Steamship officials have speculated that fewer commuters traveled to the Island as well.

On a day with more questions than answers, our reporting across the Island is that the fear is indeed real while the actual arrests or raids by ICE agents are not — at least not yet.

The MV Times has had reporters looking across the Vineyard to document ICE agents but none have seen any evidence of their presence, nor documented any detentions.

Local law enforcement have said that they were not informed of any ICE agents on the Island nor have they assisted any federal agents with arrests, though they have also noted that they wouldn’t necessarily be informed if ICE were traveling to the Island. A spokesperson for customs enforcement did not comment on questions posed by The Times, instead noting that they are very busy.

Posts appeared on local social media sites that Immigration and Customs Enforcement, or ICE, agents were expected to conduct raids on the Vineyard, as have been the case around the country, promised in the beginning of the new Trump administration.

People were also sharing WhatsApp messages. One landscaper who didn’t show up to work today shared a notice written in Portuguese that looked official, on a light blue background, from a supposed “Massachusetts Department of Immigrant Protection,” which appears to not be a real department. It claimed a “huge” joint “immigration operation” by ICE, local police and state special forces on busy streets across the state, using even drones with infrared heat sensors to detect people. The Massachusetts attorney general’s office confirmed the message is fraudulent.

Rumor or not, residents of the Vineyard — where there are as many as an estimated 4,000 Brazilian immigrants who live year-round — have taken notice.

Construction sites, one of the Island’s most prominent industries, were impacted.

In Edgartown, five out of nine workers showed up to work for ongoing masonry and stone wall work on a big house in the cold Thursday morning. Three Brazilian and two Jamaican employees asked for the day off due to concerns that immigration agents were on the Island.

“It changes all the work. It halts it, puts it into a stop,” said Ben M., who did not want to share his full name, and who is a co-worker of the five. More than impact at work, he says that “morale gets damaged.”

M. said he has seen ICE arrests on the Island over the years, but that he is concerned for his community seeing the widespread fear today.

“I’m sad, frustrated,” he said. “Politicians (…) their strategy is to not only divide and conquer, but to instill fear, and then they can get you out of your head.”

Without further commenting on politics, he says he’s more worried about what he can do to support immigrants and their children in his community. “The only thing I can do is to be there for them.”

A representative of Perdomo’s Construction confirmed with the Times on Thursday that several employees did not come into work over fear of deportation.

They declined to disclose the number of employees who chose to do so, but said that their company heard a rumor yesterday of ICE’s presence on-Island and told employees that they could choose whether to come in.

“We left it open — ‘If you want to stay home, it’s fine.’ We heard the rumor yesterday and left it open for them to decide,” they said, and declined to provide their own identity. They said that some jobs, mostly in carpentry, would likely be stalled because of the shortage of workers.

In one construction site in Edgartown, a Brazilian worker was called “brave” by coworkers for being the only immigrant to go to work today. He didn’t want to share his name for fear of being targeted by ICE.

“If they want to arrest people, they will if you are at home or at work, so I might just work,” he said. “If I got to be deported, what can I do? I will go.”

One high school student told The Times that they showed up for a shift at a local pizza shop on Thursday instead of going to school because the local restaurant was down eight workers.

While they declined to provide their name, the high schooler said that they were afraid for themselves and their family coming into contact with ICE agents.

The staffing shortage could continue, they also said. “If we don’t have something to confirm that [agents] are not here, [employees] probably won’t come to work for fear of getting deported.”

Superintendent Richie Smith said that a number of elementary schools have reported double the typical absentee rate, including Edgartown where nearly 40 percent of the district’s students have a first language other than English. He couldn’t say for sure that the shortage is due to ICE fears, but he noted that there was high anxiety among the community and staff. There’s also a worry that that could lead to gaps in education should the absences be prolonged.

Smith previously told the Times the schools have been preparing in case ICE attempts to enter schools, try to obtain students’ information, or make arrests, but immigrant parents on the Vineyard have been stricken with fear of deportation.

Vineyard law enforcement officials, like Oak Bluffs Police Chief Jonathan Searle, have said there is no indication of ICE activity on the Island. “As far as we can see, it was something stirred up on social media,” Searle said. “We’re dealing with a lot of hysteria with no credible evidence [for Martha’s Vineyard].”

Searle told the Times that he has been told ICE’s interests on the Vineyard are to apprehend individuals who have committed offenses like violent crimes or illicit drug activities.

The Oak Bluffs chief underscored that immigration enforcers have taken people into custody on the Island before. Last fall, Enforcement and Removal Operations Boston arrested several undocumented individuals for different crimes on the Island.

Tisbury Police Lt. Bill Brigham also said that no immigration enforcement officials were on the Island. “Sounds like someone may have started a bad rumor,” Brigham said. “We have not been contacted or informed by ICE that they are here.”

Dukes County Sheriff Robert Ogden said that federal agents are “not obligated to inform us” of their activities and referred the Times to ICE. James Covington, ICE deputy press secretary for the northeast region, pushed the Times’ inquiry about potential ICE operations to the agency’s national media box.

“As you can probably imagine, these are extremely busy times at ICE,” Covington said in an email. “We hope you understand, at this time we are not able to research and confirm/refute rumored law enforcement operations.”

ICE operations have ramped up nationally during Trump’s second term, and NBC reported that agents are currently searching for undocumented individuals with criminal histories. However, NBC also quoted ICE officials saying that “collateral arrests” of law-abiding migrants with “varying forms of legal immigration status” could occur during these operations.

While it’s unclear if ICE has been on the Island or not, there likely has been some misinformation spreading.

Geoff Freeman, Martha’s Vineyard Airport director, dispelled a rumor that eight ICE planes had arrived at the airport. Freeman had received several calls from people asking about the nonexistent aircraft.

When Freeman called the Times on Thursday morning, only Cape Air and FedEx planes were at the airport. And, he said there would be no advance notice if ICE decided to fly into Martha’s Vineyard.

“There’s no coordination like that,” he said.

Rachel Self, an immigration attorney, previously told the Times if ICE or the police arrive at a home, immigrants should keep the door closed. Ask who they are, and ask to see identification. Police who have an arrest warrant are allowed to enter a home, but immigration agents can’t enter unless they have a special warrant. Self said that a Form I-205, Warrant of Removal/Deportation, doesn’t give agents the right to enter a home. A warrant signed by a judge is the only kind of warrant that gives them the right to enter your home.

If someone is approached about their immigration status, connecting with local lawyers and nonprofit law groups can be helpful.

Around the Island, businesses and pedestrians have noted how quiet the Island has felt.

Kelly Hill, manager at Tony’s Market, said that they have been slow.

“It’s been a weird day. It felt like COVID. The streets are empty,” Hill said. “Not many people coming in and a lot of disbelief.”

Paula Moura, Eunki Seonwoo, Daniel Greenman, Nicholas Vukota and Sam Houghton contributed to this report.