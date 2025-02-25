Harbor Homes winter shelter to move March 1st

1 of 3

Harbor Homes — the only overnight winter shelter for the unhoused on Martha’s Vineyard — is officially moving its operations on March 1.



The winter shelter will be in Edgartown for the remainder of this year’s season — at the Federated Church Sundays through Tuesdays, and Saint Andrews Parish Hall Wednesdays through Saturdays. Guests are able to check in between 6 and 7 pm each night, and their full range of services will be available, including dinners and social service assistance.



The move is prompted by the planned demolition of the Martha’s Vineyard Community Services building Harbor Homes has utilized for the past four years, leaving the shelter to continue its season by relying on the local churches.

The nonprofit’s search for a new building has been underway for several years.

The winter shelter at the churches will remain operational until their scheduled closure for the season, on Saturday, April 19th.

“Harbor Homes is immensely grateful to Community Services for our wonderful stay in Building A for the last three years, and we are equally grateful to return to The Federated Church and St. Andrew’s,” shelter director Lisa Belcastro said in a prepared statement. “Harbor Homes could not take care of our Island neighbors in need without the collaboration and support of MVCS, TFC, St. Andrew’s, and so many Island organizations.”