Tony’s Market transferred to off-Island business group

The popular grocery store Tony’s Market in Oak Bluffs will be coming under new management by an off-Island company.

On Tuesday, the Oak Bluffs select board unanimously approved the transfer of an annual wine and malt alcohol license from Cottage Market Place Corp.

Sumanbhai Patel is the new owner, who also owns several businesses in Massachusetts including Rory’s Market in Dennis. While his son is a part of the ownership group that owns Our Market in Oak Bluffs, this is Sumanbhai Patel’s first business on Martha’s Vineyard.

Although under new ownership, Oak Bluffs officials were assured that Islanders will still be seeing the services they’re used to at the nearly 150-year-old store on 119 Dukes County Avenue, according to the business’ attorney.

“The operation is going to be the exact same,” Gregory Demakis, the applicant’s attorney, said. They will keep the existing employees, hours, and name.

There was some confusion during the meeting regarding ownership of the liquor licenses in Oak Bluffs.

Board members scrutinized whether there were any relations between Patel and the Oak Bluffs liquor store Our Market, where owners of the building share the same surname. Also, board member Dion Alley also asked whether New Jamaica Plain Realty LLC, a Sharon-based company managed by Mitesh Patel where Sumanbhai Patel drew $200,000 from as a part of financing the Tony’s Market purchase, had any stake in Our Market. A state law restricts an entity to one liquor license per town.

Demakis underscored that not all of the Patels owning Island businesses are related.

“Patel is a very common name,” he said.

Demakis also said he’d be “shocked” if Mitesh Patel had anything to do with the Oak Bluffs businesses and that the Patels who own Our Market have “nothing to do with” the liquor license. Still, he clarified that Tapan Patel, one of the owners of Our Market, is Sumanbhai Patel’s son.

The questioning also stemmed from initial “confusion,” as board chair Gail Barmakian put it, of whether it was a single family owning multiple liquor licenses in the town. Barmakian and Alley were concerned that if an issue arose and a family member left, it would cause other members of the family to also leave the Island.

The owners of Our Market also own Your Market in Edgartown under a separate limited liability company.

Even if they were related, Demakis said he’s worked with various Patels for over two decades and that a situation in which multiple stores were abandoned in a municipality has never happened.

He also noted a trend of Indian business owners buying local stores across the state.

“A lot of the people who are getting old and retired and want to sell and want to move off into the sunset, the only people who buy these types of stores, most of them are Indians,” Demakis said.