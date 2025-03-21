Steamship declines public member for manager search

The Steamship’s interviews for a new general manager won’t involve the inclusion of a member of the public, at least for now.

The ferry line’s board considered a request to include a nonvoting public member in the general manager interview process, but on Friday tabled the matter without debate.

The ferry line is looking for its next director after Robert Davis announced in September that he would step down effective in November 2025.

The Steamship, board chair Jim Malkin explained, has received a number of requests for a nonvoting community member to take part in the search process. People from three of the Steamship’s port communities have also sent in résumés for the potential post, he added. Public participation in the search was a key goal of concerned citizens from the SSA Citizens’ Action Group, formed around New Year’s.

Robert Jones, Barnstable’s representation on the board, said the Steamship has never approved such a request.

“We’ve never done anything like this, and I don’t want to start a precedent today that will live with us for years to come,” Jones said.

He then asked the board to table the matter, which passed unanimously.

The board also took the next step in its search for Davis’ replacement. Board members unanimously voted to authorize Davis to enter negotiations for a professional services contract with Faststream Recruiting Group.

A Steamship advisory group leading the search for Davis’ replacement voted on March 4 to recommend the UK-based Faststream over two US-based firms, noting the value of their experience and their U.S.-focused representative.

Also on Friday, the board heard progress reports for its Aquinnah and Monomoy vessels, the Steamship’s recently-purchased freight boats.

“We’re coming into the completion phase of the Aquinnah,” said Mark Amundsen, director of marine operations. “Currently all work has been completed, and she’s undergoing U.S. Coast Guard statutory testing in preparation for sea trial and her certificate of inspection.”

When the vessel will depart the Alabama shipyard is to be determined, according to a presentation from Amundsen.

The Monomoy has completed three milestones including installation of sponsons and stern mid-body removal. Its stability test is planned for June 2025 and its sea trials will be held at a time to be determined.