Boys & Girls Club proposes 21,000 square-foot clubhouse

The Boys & Girls Club of Martha’s Vineyard is proposing to build a new, larger facility to meet what they see as a rising demand.

Meanwhile, some neighbors say the club has not been communicative of their plans.

The Martha’s Vineyard Commission began the public hearing for the Boys & Girls Club’s proposed 21,530 square foot clubhouse on Thursday, planned for 110 Edgartown-West Tisbury Road in Edgartown. The new building would be 35-feet tall and would have a parking lot with 51 spaces on the 2.38-acre lot. The new facility would replace the Club’s existing space on Robinson Road.

Club leaders say the expansion is intended to accommodate more students and expand their programming. Barbara-Jean Chauvin, executive director of the Club, said the nonprofit usually hosts around 100 students daily in its after school program, which consists of 180 students in total. Chauvin said while there is a waitlist of 15 children for the after school program, she estimates there are actually around 50 students looking for a spot since many families don’t bother to sign up because of how quickly the roster fills up. The club also offers summer camps, dental clinics, and a food pantry, and its total membership list includes 422 students.

Edgartown also has the right of first refusal for the old building, according to Chauvin; the town is considering using the space as a new council on aging.

A point of contention during Thursday’s hearing surrounded some clear cutting the Club had already done on the project lot.

Several abutters said the clearcutting caught them off guard, and that the nonprofit’s officials were being uncommunicative. The neighbors pushed for certainty on a vegetative buffer.

“It makes us feel like we have no trust and no protection in this process,” Lauren Shatz, one of the abutters, said.

While stating that they favor the Club’s mission, they wanted to see more information before the project goes forward.

Several commissioners also requested ways to mitigate the scenic impact of the new building.

Julia Tarka, former vice president of Club board and one of the project representatives, said Edgartown building officials told her a permit was not required for the clearcutting.

“We received an $850,000 federal grant and as I’m sure most of you are also aware, there is instability in the grant market right now,” Tarka said. “We wanted to start spending … and start pushing the project forward.”

Norman Rankow, president of the Boys & Girls Club board, said club officials had reached out to abutters about the project and they plan to be “good neighbors.”

There will also be no artificial turf used for the project, a material that has been a point of controversy before on the Island.

The Club’s traffic study is under review by the Commission’s staff, and the regulators are waiting on nitrogen output calculations and a final lighting plan.

The hearing will continue on May 8.