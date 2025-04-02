Covered benches at Steamship stop to be removed

A pair of covered benches at the Vineyard Haven Steamship Authority bus stop is set to be removed to discourage loitering, drug use and people seeking shelter.

On Monday, the select board unanimously approved the bench removals following a letter from the Vineyard Transit Authority, the public entity that operates the stop. The letter, addressed to Tisbury Police in January, cited increasing threats to passenger well-being there such as drug abuse and fights. The two benches themselves will be removed, not their enclosures.

Tisbury’s decision comes as Harbor Homes recently had to move out of its primary winter homeless shelter and has struggled to find a permanent location, as well as reports that the unhoused population has grown on the Island in recent years.

Island resident Christopher Derr, who said he was previously homeless and was reached at the benches on Tuesday, told The Times that he’s worried the move could set a precedent for taking spaces away from the homeless population on-Island. Derr said he understood the concern over people sleeping in the stalls, but he worries that the unhoused and commuters would lose a resource in a public space.

“Well, no matter where you go, there are always going to be people opposed to homelessness. Homelessness happens. It’s a real thing on the Vineyard here,” he said while waiting for a bus.

The decision has raised questions about where homeless people will go if not to the benches, as the only other enclosed public space in the immediate area is the Steamship Authority Ticket Office.

At Monday’s meeting, Tisbury Police Chief Chris Habekost gave his opinion that the removal request was the best way to address the situation, as police have consulted Harbor Homes, the town department of public works, and the transit and Steamship Authority.

“We’ve really tried to touch base with … every kind of stakeholder in this, to address an issue in a balanced approach so that we are not doing heavy handed enforcement, but we are trying to curb some of the behavior that might be undesirable,” he said.

Board members were also concerned about where the unhoused would go.

“What happens in my opinion is that if you push them out of one area, they’re going to go to another,” board chair John Cahill said. “And I feel bad for them all … where would you think they’re going to go next?”

“Well, they still can be around there,” Habekost answered, also pointing to easier times for the homeless as warmer weather approaches.

Police have also been checking in on the well-being of Steamship staff at the nearby terminal. “We’ve had checks every day, checking with the Steamship Authority staff at the terminal,” Habekost said.

At the board meeting, Habekost said the removals are not meant to punish anyone. “I don’t think this is something that would be like a punishment for any of them, or would seriously affect their lives in a negative way. But I think it’s just kind of a discouragement of camping out in those two enclosures,” he said.

According to Tisbury Police Sergeant Max Sherman, the town is responsible for maintaining the stalls, which were purchased by the transit authority and are on Steamship-owned land.

As the Times visited the stalls on Tuesday, Derr was worried about the town’s action. “If you take this away, [homeless people] are going to move to another spot, and then they might want to take that spot away. And then eventually it just becomes a vicious cycle of ‘What do you do with the homeless?’” he asked.