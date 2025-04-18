286-bedroom Edgartown project seeks temporary withdrawal 

Developers of Katama Meadows, a development that could hold nearly 300 bedrooms proposed in Edgartown, sought to withdraw their application with the Martha’s Vineyard Commission on Thursday, only to be rebuffed in a tied vote.

While seeking to withdraw, the developers are still planning to proceed with permitting for the project.

Robert Moriarty, the attorney representing the Katama Meadows, said during the hearing that the applicants wanted to return to the Edgartown planning board — where they also plan to withdraw the project and resubmit — so that the newly elected board member Taylor Pierce would be able to deliberate after the project undergoes the commission’s review.

“Given the importance of this project, really, to the town of Edgartown, I think it’s important for everybody to have [a] full, five-member panel of the planning board able to vote on this,” Moriarty said. He also requested the commission waive its rule that prohibits an applicant from resubmitting the same project, or a substantially similar version, until two years after withdrawing it.

With a new member elected to the board, Moriarty said only four of the five board members would be eligible to vote on the project once it returns to the town after commission review. The project needs at least three members to approve it. Moriarty said while some details like the timeline have changed, the re-submitted project would essentially be the same.

The commission was split on the request about the request, ending up in a tied 8-8 vote after Oak Bluffs commissioner Brian Smith moved to accept the applicants’ request.

The commission ultimately decided, without a vote, to give the applicants time to receive input from the planning board and continued the hearing to May 8.

There’s been considerable opposition to the project; the commission received nearly 50 letters opposing the proposal since March. The Great Pond Foundation issued a mass email on Wednesday stating that the project would “destroy [an] intact, ancient forest” and add harmful nitrogen into Edgartown Great Pond.

Meanwhile, the continued public hearing for the proposed 60-unit Edgartown Gardens was delayed until May 22 at the request of the applicant.

Additionally, Martha’s Vineyard Commission executive director Adam Turner said the regulatory body was developing a map and database showing details about housing developments. He said this was being done in light of comments they received that the commission’s review of multiple proposed, large housing developments “haven’t looked at what is the cumulative impacts of all these things, that we’re looking at these one by one.”

Turner said the initiative should be ready by the “next hearing,” which the commission calendar shows is on May 1 — the day when the 19-bedroom Cat Hollow project begins its public hearing.