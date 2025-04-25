Oak Bluffs considers restricting moped passengers

The Oak Bluffs select board is considering restricting rented mopeds to be single-rider vehicles, and banning passengers on the backseats.

That suggestion came from board member Thomas Hallahan on Tuesday. He highlighted that the town’s bylaws allow the select board to adopt additional regulations if deemed to be in the best interest of “public need, safety, and good order” when awarding or renewing business licenses.

Hallahan’s recommendation was made out of consideration for safety in light of a history of brutal and fatal accidents on the island. A back-seat passenger can cause the vehicles to tip and swerve.

“That extra weight, I think, really puts both individuals and anybody in the community at risk,” he said about passengers on the back of mopeds.

Mopeds are frequently used by visitors to the Island and have been a longtime public safety concern on the Island; Vineyarders were rattled in August when a woman from Florida was killed in an accident in Oak Bluffs while on vacation. Oak Bluffs is the only town on the Island with active moped rental shops.

Hallahan’s recommendation is the second suggestion already this year. State Rep. Thomas Moakley, who represents the Vineyard in Boston, introduced legislation in January that would require moped operators to have a motorcycle license.

Others on the board were supportive of the newest measure, although the board took no action on it yet.

“I do think we have an obligation to try to protect not only our residents but our visitors,” board member Mark Leonard said.

Still, moped rental business operators contested the suggestion, saying it could add more mopeds on the road; instead of sitting on the back of the bike, someone could rent a second moped.

Hallahan’s suggestion arose during a contentious select board meeting in which town officials attempted to answer the public’s ongoing call to place stronger regulations on moped rentals. The two of three remaining rental businesses in Oak Bluffs — Island Hoppers and Ride On Mopeds — were on the board’s agenda looking for their annual renewal.

Select board chair Dion Alley said the town’s authority is limited. He said that a judge ruled in 2017 that the town couldn’t impede on a business or its operations unless the licensee voluntarily chooses to not continue rentals or if they weren’t following laws. Despite public sentiment, the town could do little to shut the three operations down, Alley said.

Besides a call to ban moped rentals, the public has also criticized Town officials for not strictly enforcing regulations, something Alley admitted the select board has not done a good job of doing. He made a commitment that the town will “strongly enforce” its moped regulations.

“It’s not personal … But it is something we strongly believe in this town,” Alley said, saying even a single death stemming from a moped accident was “not acceptable.”

The town has submitted a home-rule petition to ban mopeds to the state legislature, although it is stuck “sitting in committee,” as Oak Bluffs town administrator Deborah Potter put it.

Oak Bluffs Police Chief Jonathan Searle attested to the traumatic toll a severe moped accident can have on first responders and anybody at the scene. He is working to launch an initiative to help Oak Bluffs police officers process trauma, including from “tragedies” like fatal moped accidents.

Amelie Loyot, an Oak Bluffs resident who lives across Farm Pond where the bike path begins, said she has seen several moped accidents, including a fatal one. Loyot described the unsafe behavior she’s seen on the road, like moped operators taking selfies while wobbly driving the vehicle. She also felt the amount of training renters receive before driving on their own was insufficient.

“It’s just very dangerous,” she said, dabbing tears from her eyes as she returned to her seat.

Timothy Rich, former Chilmark police chief and longtime advocate for a rental moped ban on the Island, urged the town to expend its resources to restrict mopeds. On top of safety issues, he said there is potential liability for the town if test drives are allowed on public roads.

Rich also said he had received a phone call from the mother of the Florida woman involved in the fatal moped crash, who asked how such an accident could’ve occurred.

“They’re unsafe. The laws don’t work. We all know it,” Rich said.

Michael Tierney and Aguimar Carlos, representing the three moped businesses in the Oak Bluffs, pushed back on the public sentiment that mopeds are dangerous.

Tierney said efforts are made to run a safe operation under state laws. Tierney also said half of the mopeds on Vineyard roads are privately owned and while he understands deaths have occurred, the number of moped-related accidents are “not as many as reported or insinuated.”

“The last thing we want is an accident or an incident,” Tierney said, saying there are “less than 20 incidents” annually stemming from mopeds rented at the three shops. “It’s certainly not a money grab. We’re very cognizant, conscious of the safety issue and all that. If we feel they cannot drive we pull them off.”

While Hallahan’s proposal was something they could consider, Carlos said “it would put more bikes on the road.”

“And possibly less experienced drivers,” Tierney said, although he said they don’t allow visitors to rent vehicles alone if the operator can’t drive the moped well. This is also why some pairs of people rent a single moped to ride.

Potter, who had experience riding on the back of a motorcycle, said a driver can be influenced “very easily by how you lean” and raised concerns about the businesses’ practice.

“Just that simple leaning, with somebody who’s unfamiliar, can actually cause an accident much easier than if it’s just one person or if they’re responsible for the moped themselves,” she said.

Tierney argued that while “mopeds make all the news” there are more bicycle accidents that go unreported, another vehicle rented at Island Hoppers.

“They’re not as dangerous as they’re perceived to be,” Tierney said. “They’ve grown more and more like a monster, and the facts don’t support that.”

The board pushed the license matter to a future meeting and did not take a vote on Hallahan’s proposal.