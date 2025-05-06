Kids fishing tournament: The early bird catches the trout

1 of 7

Who wants to get up at 4 am on a Saturday morning?

Simple answer: The child who wants to put a worm on his or her hook and catch the biggest fish in the M.V. Rod and Gun Club 51st Kid’s Trout Tournament.

When I arrived at Duarte’s Pond around 4:45 am last Saturday, the sun had yet to show signs of rising, but there was plenty of light. Headlamps and portable lanterns lined the edges of the pond as families claimed their spots and set up their gear.

Whispered conversations hinted at the excitement that was building. Moms and dads, siblings and grandparents prepped the next generation of tournament winners with the secrets they’d learned years or decades ago.

Big brother Jackson Munson carried in a 5-gallon livewell bucket complete with aerator and filled with swimming minnows for his little sister Arayah. Quite a few parents and grandparents brought jars of Power Bait with them, while others used good old-fashion worms, which Cooper Gilkes — of Coop’s Bait and Tackle — supplied in abundance.

Coop, who started the Tournament in 1973 with his wife Lela, sounded the bullhorn at 5:30 am to start the event. Lines went into the water, and the wait began. All eyes watched the water, especially Coop’s, who’d stocked the pond with hundreds of donated trout a few days before.

After what felt like an hour but was probably ten minutes, Connor Giegler’s bobber bobbed, then bobbed again, then went under. Connor began to reel and then landed the first trout of the day. Connor caught a few more fish throughout the morning and went on to win his age division in his last year of eligibility.

Connor first entered the tournament when he was five years old. Over the last nine years, he’s won his age group four times. “It’s his last hurrah,” said Connor’s dad.

When I asked Connor what the secret was to his success, he said simply, “Just waiting.” Spoken like a true fisherman.

The bite was slow, but the hot chocolate, sprinkle donuts, and hot dogs went fast. If the kids weren’t headed to the weigh-in tent with a fish, they were stopping by to snag another doughnut or make their own hot chocolate with the Keurig.

When Coop sounded the horn to end the competition a little after 8 am, kids raced to the tent, gathering in front of the trophies and bikes, wondering who had won. Children had weighed in brown trout, pickerels, rainbow trout, largemouth bass, brook trout, sunfish, and even a turtle, but no one knew who was going home with the grand prize trophies and trail bikes.

Division winners were announced first amidst cheers, smiles, and a blur of pictures. At last, there were two tall trophies and two bikes. With a smile that let everyone know how happy she was, Nora Arieta picked up the Grand Overall for a Largest Fish Other than a Trout.

Nora had caught only one fish, a winning 16 7/8 inches largemouth bass. “I almost caught another one, but then the horn rang,” said 8-year-old Nora.

Nora doesn’t call herself a fisherman, except when she does. “I fish sometimes but I do the trout derby every year. I like everything about it,” said Nora, who took first place in her age division last year, the 50th annual tournament.

The final award – the Grand Overall for Largest Trout – went home with avid fisherman David Pothier. Eight-year-old David has three favorite activities – “fishing, dirt biking, and playing soccer.”

David has grown up fishing with his dad, DJ Pothier. He’s fished the Trout Tournament since he was three. “This year I caught six fish, all rainbow trout,” said David, who shared that tuna are actually his favorite fish to catch.

For someone who has a dirt bike and likes racing around anywhere he can, David was thrilled to win a trail bike.

“I really wanted a gear bike because we’re going to do a ride to the beach at school,” said David, who’s in third grade at Oak Bluffs Elementary.

As I walked from the pond to my truck, no rod in my hands, I couldn’t help but feel lucky to have spent the early hours surrounded by children catching fish and enjoying a perfect Vineyard morning.

The kids aren’t the only ones reeling in fish. If you’re looking to catch dinner, a friend caught a migrating keeper striper, I’ve seen pictures of tautog caught locally, and the squid and mackerel have arrived. It’s not the Feast of the Seven Fishes, but it’s fresh, it’s local, and you’ll have fun bringing dinner home.

I hope to see you on the beach, finally!

Trout Tournament Results

Grand Overall for Largest Trout- David Pothier, Age 8, Rainbow Trout 14.25 inches

Grand Overall for Largest Fish (Other species)-Nora Arieta, Age 8, Large Mouth Bass 16 7/8 inches

1st Place Age 12-14 – Connor Giegler, Age 14, Brook Trout 14 inches

1st Place Age 9-11 – Sloane Rossi, Age10, Rainbow Trout 13.25 inches

2nd Place Age 9-11 – Colby Vought, Age 11, Rainbow Trout 13 inches

1st Place Age 3-8 = Ryder Moore, Age 8, Brook Trout 14 inches

2nd Place Age 3-8 = Jack Rossi, Age 7, Brook Trout 13.75 inches

3rd Place Age 3-8 = Silas Hammond, Age 5, Brook Trout 13 1/8 inches