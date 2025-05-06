Massachusetts attorney general sues Trump over wind orders

In a move to disrupt President Donald Trump’s anti-wind agenda, Massachusetts Attorney General Andrea Campbell and her colleagues from across the country are suing the Trump Administration over its efforts to block the offshore wind industry.

The lawsuit, filed on Monday in federal court, is a collaborative effort by the attorneys general from multiple states against what Campbell’s office described as the Trump administration’s “unlawful attempt to freeze the development of wind energy.”

The attorneys general are asking the U.S. District Court of Massachusetts to rule President Donald Trump’s directives against offshore wind as illegal and to prevent his administration from taking more action to delay or prevent wind energy development.

“Massachusetts has invested hundreds of millions of dollars into offshore wind to ensure our residents have access to well-paying green jobs and reliable, affordable energy that helps meet our clean energy and climate goals,” Campbell said in the release. “The President’s attempts to stop homegrown wind energy development directly contradict his claims that there is a growing need for reliable domestic energy. My colleagues and I will continue to challenge this administration’s unlawful actions to chill investment and growth of this critical industry.”

Trump and 12 other officials in his administration, including U.S. Department of the Interior Secretary Doug Burgum, were named as defendants in the suit.

Trump has been open about his opposition to wind energy development and has declared that the United States will bolster domestic fossil fuel production. On the first day of his presidency, Trump signed an executive order halting the approval of new permits at new lease areas for offshore wind, and providing a path to possibly terminate other projects with permitting underway; the order has even led to the halt of a fully-permitted offshore wind project.

“Instead of working with President Trump to unleash American energy and lower prices for American families, Democrat Attorneys General are using lawfare to stop the President’s popular energy agenda,” Taylor Rogers, White House assistant press secretary, said in an email. “The American people voted for the President to restore America’s energy dominance, and Americans in blue states should not have to pay the price of the Democrats’ radical climate agenda.”

The attorneys general allege in their lawsuit that Trump’s orders against the offshore wind industry harm their states’ efforts to “secure reliable, diversified, and affordable sources” of renewable energy to meet rising electricity demands and help reduce carbon emissions, meet clean energy goals, and address climate change. Additionally, they allege Trump’s orders threaten to “thwart” the states’ billions of dollars worth of investments into wind industry infrastructure, supply chains, and workforce development.

The attorneys general also allege the Trump administration “categorically and indefinitely halting” wind energy development without a proper explanation violates multiple federal laws and procedures. The attorneys general also say the administration’s actions reverse “longstanding federal policy” and were “inconsistent with recent federal action propping up other forms of energy.”

Campbell is joined by attorneys general from 16 other states, including California and New York, and the District of Columbia in the most recent lawsuit.

There are several offshore wind projects planned to make landfall in Massachusetts, including the Vineyard Wind under construction 15 miles south of Martha’s Vineyard, New England Wind that completed federal approval, and SouthCoast Wind, which company officials announced in February that the project’s construction start would be delayed by four years. Projects under construction south of the Vineyard include Revolution Wind and Sunrise Wind, although they will make landfall in Rhode Island and New York respectively.

The offshore wind industry is no stranger to legal challenges, with several organizations petitioning their cases to the U.S. Supreme Court. Still, whether the Justices will actually hear the cases are uncertain. E&E, an environmental news site run by Politico, reported on Monday that the Supreme Court declined to hear the Responsible Offshore Development Alliance’s challenge against Vineyard Wind.