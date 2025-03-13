Fishing groups raise Vineyard Wind case to Supreme Court

In another move aimed at offshore wind, the fishing industry is attempting to take its fight against Vineyard Wind to the U.S. Supreme Court.

The Responsible Offshore Development Alliance, a national coalition of fishing industry associations and companies, and the conservative think tank Texas Public Policy Foundation filed separate petitions last week requesting the Supreme Court to review decisions by a lower court.

Both organizations unsuccessfully petitioned to shutdown Vineyard Wind — the first large-scale offshore wind project approved in the United States and located 15 miles south of Martha’s Vineyard — in the U.S. First Circuit Court of Appeals in Boston last year.

The petitioners say the project was rushed through by the Biden Administration in an effort to establish an American offshore wind industry without considering the consequences.

The Alliance, which also names offshore wind projects Revolution Wind and South Fork Wind in a different court filing, alleges that the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management, the agency responsible for permitting offshore wind projects, failed to adequately analyze the impact of offshore wind projects and didn’t engage fishermen enough.

In particular, the Alliance argues that approving the project was based on the Interior Secretary’s 2021 “reinterpretation” of the Outer Continental Shelf Lands Act. The Alliance argues the secretary must ensure that the sea and seabed for a fishery be protected from any approved activities. The plaintiffs say the secretary ignored Vineyard Wind project’s “devastating impacts” on the fishing industry.

The Foundation made similar allegations, questioning whether the court of appeals should have deferred to the bureau’s interpretation of the law and whether its decision conflicts with a 1986 ruling in the case Louisiana Public Service Commission v. Federal Communications Commission which states “an agency literally has no power to act, let alone preempt the validly enacted legislation of a sovereign State, unless and until Congress confers power upon it.”

The challenges are another wave of difficulties for Vineyard Wind. Developers are currently analyzing any potential damages from a lightning strike that hit one of its turbines late last month. This was the same turbine that fractured one of its blades in July, which was also at the center of an investigation by the Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement after debris fell into the water and washed up on some beaches.

And, President Donald Trump has made clear his intentions to upend the offshore wind industry, beginning with a January executive order that halted the approval of new permits at new lease areas for offshore wind.

Whether the Supreme Court will actually take up the cases is another story. The Supreme Court declined to hear a challenge from Nantucket-based anti-offshore wind group ACK for Whales in January, which alleged federal agencies failed to ensure Vineyard Wind would not jeopardize the survival of endangered and threatened species, especially the North Atlantic right whale.

According to the National Constitution Center, the Supreme Court receives around 10,000 petitions annually, of which it hears around 70 cases.

A BOEM spokesperson told the Times in a statement the agency’s policy is not to comment on litigation.

“BOEM reaffirms its unwavering commitment to manage development of U.S. Outer Continental Shelf energy, mineral, and geological resources in an environmentally and economically responsible way, while prioritizing fiscal responsibility for the American people,” the statement reads in part.

Craig Gilvarg, Vineyard Wind spokesperson, declined to comment.