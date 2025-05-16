The Aquinnah makes a grand entrance 

1 of 2

With the blare of its horn, the much anticipated Aquinnah — the second of three sister freight boats to join the Steamship Authority fleet and slated to join the Vineyard to Woods Hole route soon — was met by Vineyarders with celebration on Friday morning.

The new vessel was welcomed with fanfare at the Oak Bluffs terminal during a commissioning ceremony, attended by ferry leadership, town officials, state representatives, and members of the Wampanoag Tribe of Gay Head (Aquinnah), some of whom rode over to the Island aboard the Aquinnah. Some in attendance wore new commemorative hats that read M/V Aquinnah 2025.”

“The commissioning ceremony for the M/V Aquinnah represents a milestone moment for the Steamship Authority, as well as for the Islands of Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket,” Robert Davis, Steamship general manager, said.

Some speakers, including Davis and Vineyard Steamship representative Jim Malkin, gave acknowledgement to the Aquinnah Wampanoag, the original inhabitants of Martha’s Vineyard. The new vessel is named after the town of Aquinnah, the current base of the tribe. Several Aquinnah Wampanoag leaders also addressed the gathering to celebrate both the new boat and their homeland.

“On this day, we ask the Great Spirit to be with us, to watch over my people, our Island people, those that visit us, with this new vessel, or as in our language, our mishoon,” said Ryan Malonson, Aquinnah Wampanoag chief. He reflected on how through the busy summers, he could depend on the Steamship Authority to bring him back to the Island.

Cheryl Andrews-Maltais, Aquinnah Wampanoag chairwoman, highlighted that the mishoon, a canoe used by Wampanoag families, was how her ancestors traveled between the Island and the mainland, and the Steamship boats “have become our new mishoon.” She also said the Steamship Authority had risen to meet the increasing visitations to the Island and strains on the Vineyard infrastructure.

“These workhorse ships, particularly the Aquinnah which is our name, [are] very special and very special to us,” she said.

Dion Alley, Oak Bluffs select board chair, also highlighted the growing dependence the Island has on the Steamship Authority, from essential supplies like medicine to boosts in tourism.

“We are now a full-time Island,” Alley said. “We know all of the challenges the Island has. We need the Steamship Authority to help us solve these challenges.”

Vineyard representatives in Beacon and Capitol Hill also gave their praise for the Aquinnah. State Rep. Thomas Moakley gave recognition to the efforts to get the Aquinnah activated. U.S. Congressman Bill Keating was not in attendance, but he gave words of celebration through a pre-recorded video for the Steamship Authority and gave praise to Tom Cahir, former Cape Cod Regional Transit Authority administrator who died in March. Cahir was recognized as being an instrumental partner in funding the purchase of the ferry line’s news boats and other Steamship projects.

The first of the sister vessels to join the Steamship Authority was the Barnstable, which held its commissioning ceremony in Hyannis in December. The third freight ferry, the Monomoy, is still being refurbished at Alabama Shipyard and is expected to undertake sea trials in August. The three boats were purchased in 2022.

A feature Malkin highlighted about the vessels was that they have identical parts and systems, which he said will make it easier for interchangeable service between routes and strengthen the Vineyard’s lifeline. He called the vessels a “cost effective and dependable solution” to bridge the gap until the “next generation of ferries” came online.

“This is one of the many projects that the Steamship Authority is undertaking to improve and enhance service and to maintain faith and trust in the Authority,” Malkin said, saying initiatives are underway to address Vineyarders’ concerns.

Malkin also referenced a letter from a “multigenerational Islander and maritime professional” who said the Barnstable appeared to have less weight and noise and had quicker turning motions at the docks than the old freight ferries.

Still, it wasn’t always smooth sailing for the new freight ferries. The cost of converting the three offshore supply vessels exceeded the Steamship Authority’s estimate of $9 million per boat, with the lowest bid coming in at $20 million. The ferry line was able to negotiate the price down to $13.7 million each for the Aquinnah and the Barnstable, and $17 million for the Monomoy. As of the Steamship board meeting on Tuesday the ferry line budgeted, including the $17.48 million to acquire the boats and $12.7 million for contingency spending, $79.98 million for the entire project. That’s a reduction from the previous estimate of $80.99 million for the entire project.

Additionally, the Barnstable ran into trouble after it came up north as it wasn’t properly prepared to sail in the colder New England seas. The Barnstable, which sailed on the Vineyard route to train crew, experienced delays and cancellations this week — including over mechanical issues.

Steamship Authority COO Mark Amundsen said there are still some parts, like wi-fi and security cameras that need to be installed at Fairhaven so the Aquinnah will be ready in June. He also said there are “no changes” compared to the work that was done on the Barnstable, although there are some “small modifications” that will be made in the next few months.

The Aquinnah can carry around 50 automobiles per trip and has an interior passenger area that can seat around 80 passengers. The vessel has two Caterpillar engines rated at 2,000 hp each, two controllable-pitch propellers, and three 950-hp thrusters that allow it greater maneuverability. Ferry officials also said it came with a state of the art radar, communications, navigation systems, and two marine evacuation systems, with a rescue boat.

While the Aquinnah’s length was reduced to 245 feet, it is noticeably larger than its Vineyard-route predecessor vessel the Katama, which was 235 feet long. The Steamship Authority sold the Katama and its sister vessel, the Gay Head, for $250,000 in December.

The celebration of the Aquinnah on Friday was capped off with a christening at the vessel’s stern by Joan Malkin, Jessica Mason, and Estelle Mason — wife, daughter, and granddaughter of Jim Malkin — followed by Sara B. Sneed’s performance of “God Bless America.”

“We commission the motor vessel Aquinnah. May God bless all who sail on her,” Joan Malkin said. Her granddaughter, Estelle, smashed the champagne bottle onto the stern.

Speakers also recognized the tireless work of crew members and two were given special recognition with “plank owner” awards: Justin Bond, the chief engineer who sailed with the vessel from Alabama, and Norman DeBarros, who will captain the Aquinnah.

Bond said the weather made it smoother sailing than when the Barnstable sailed north in the fall.

“We’re very lucky in that regard and really goes out to all of the people involved in the project,” he said.

DeBarros, meanwhile, is looking forward to leading the Aquinnah’s wheelhouse.

“It’s very exciting to run the new vessel,” he said.

After visitors were given time to have self-guided tours of the boat, the Aquinnah departed Oak Bluffs for Woods Hole. Later in the afternoon, it will sail to the Steamship vessel-repair facility in Fairhaven.