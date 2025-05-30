Federal agent’s tattoo stokes fear

A federal immigration enforcer’s tattoo that matches the description of a symbol used by white supremacists has caused some Vineyarders to sound alarm bells.

Islanders reviewing a video posted on social media by Charlie Giordano — who confronted federal agents while they detained immigrants on Martha’s Vineyard — have pointed to a tattoo of three interconnecting triangles on an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent’s right tricep: a valknot.

The Anti-Defamation League characterizes the valknot as an “old Norse symbol that often represented the afterlife in carvings and designs.” While not a racist illustration on its own, the League stated that the symbol had been appropriated as a racist symbol by “some white supremacists, particularly racist Odinists.”

“Often they use it as a sign that they are willing to give their life to Odin, generally in battle,” the League’s definition reads, referring to the Norse god Odin. “Non-racist pagans may also use this symbol, so one could carefully examine it in context rather than assume that a particular use of the symbol is racist.”

According to the League, Odinism is a “term frequently given to a racist variant of the Norse pagan religion known as Asatru,” which “attempts to revive ancient Norse religious beliefs and practices of pre-Christian Europe.”

The same tattoo gained notoriety following the January 6th riot at the capitol. Far-right activist and so-called Q’Annon shaman Jacob Chansley, made famous for his outfit that included a fur hat and horns, boasted the same tattoo on his chest.

Reached this week, an ICE spokesperson said the officer in question had the tattoo before joining the agency. According to ICE, the agent was a combat veteran, although they couldn’t immediately say which branch, and that the symbol was used by some service members as a “tribute to fallen warriors.” The ICE spokesperson acknowledged the symbol had been co-oped by racist organizations.

“[The agent] is absolutely not connected with white supremacism in any way. ICE has no tolerance for racism,” an ICE statement reads.

While ICE has no written tattoo policy, the ICE spokesperson said the agency doesn’t allow its personnel to have gang-related or racially motivated tattoos. According to ICE, those hired by the agency undergo a “very intensive” background check through the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center.

The Times could not reach the officer.

The tattoo on the agent’s arm had caught the attention of several Islanders.

West Tisbury resident Henry Tynes told the Times he recognized the tattoo as being similar to one worn by a January 6 insurrectionist. Tynes acknowledged the valknot tattoo didn’t solidify whether an agent had white supremacist associations, but he felt it was important to note the “data points” of “dog whistling white pride” symbols that appear around the Trump administration.

“The context for me is where he’s completely anonymous but willing to have that symbol out there,” Tynes said.

When participating in the federal raid on Tuesday — where some 40 people were detained across the region — ICE and other federal agents concealed their faces with masks, hats, and sunglasses. The Department of Homeland Security, which ICE is a part of, had stated on X earlier this month that agents wore masks to avoid being targeted.

Dan Waters, another West Tisbury resident, said the agents concealing their identities and having “paramilitary” gear on top of the tattoo “adds up to an alarming picture.” Waters compared the ICE arrests to the Ku Klux Klan’s abductions of minorities that occurred decades ago in Southern states, saying in those situations people also took individuals off the street while wearing masks to hide their identities. Waters said he’s not trying to make connections between the two, “but you begin to see a pattern.”

Waters and Tynes had also approached the West Tisbury select board on Wednesday about the ICE operation on the Vineyard, asking town officials to address the broad stroke arrests that took place. The board agreed to put the issue on a future meeting agenda, potentially June 4.

Waters told the Times some Island immigrants are “desperate for hope” and believed the select boards could make a difference.

“It was about the climate of fear that now exists on the Island,” Waters told the Times. “Our friends and neighbors from other countries are afraid and this is not the community that we have built.”

Tynes said conversations were needed between Vineyard residents, police officers, and select boards to protect the Island community, particularly immigrants like Brazilian Islanders.

“Brazilians are as much a part of the Island community as anyone else is,” Tynes said.