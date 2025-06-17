The Orca returns to Amity Island

1 of 8

Many likely remember the tragic sinking of the fishing boat in the 1975 classic blockbuster “Jaws.” And although the original vessel was destroyed by a 25-foot shark, a striking replica returned to the Island on Monday as a tribute to the cinematic icon and celebration of 50 years.

The Orca — its name emblazoned on the stern of the replica as it was 50 years ago — was reunited with the waters of the Island by the Martha’s Vineyard Shipyard, where a team launched the boat after a truck from Florida and then a Steamship Authority ferry carried it to the Island.

“It’s definitely a sight to see,” said Josh Brown, employee of the M.V. Shipyard, who helped reunite the Orca with the Atlantic.

After passing some tests run by the boatbuilder behind the project, Michael Sterling, the Orca began to make its way to the Oak Bluffs Harbor, to slip 64, where it will await viewing from the public as part of the weekend’s highly anticipated 50th anniversary celebrations.

The Orca replica project got its start nine years ago, and began as the shell of a Vinnie Cavanaugh Maine lobster boat from the 1960s. Sterling, a “Jaws” enthusiast as well as a marine carpenter ​​with nearly 40 years of boatbuilding experience, began working on the replica as a passion project at Sterling Marine Carpentry (SMC), an organization based in Florida.

Over time, the project faded, and the boat was left in Sterling’s garden in Fort Lauderdale, quickly becoming a nuisance to his wife. But with the upcoming 50th anniversary, Sterling happened to post a picture of the forgotten project in the JAWS 50th Facebook group operated by Michael Fulcher, owner of eyedeas.net and fellow “Jaws” admirer, who was in the process of organizing and sponsoring a celebration of the anniversary of the film.

After seeing the potential, Fulcher immediately knew that he needed Sterling to finish building the replica and bring the Orca back to the Island where it was born. After Fulcher reached out, Sterling and his 12-year-old son Jack got back to work, creating the beloved Orca that the Island remembers from 50 years ago.

“We’re all so lucky to have Mike Sterling bring this forward and be able to enjoy it,” said Fulcher about the master craftsman. “We’ve all waited for the Orca to be built, so he’s the perfect storm, not only a ‘Jaws’ fanatic but he’s sickly talented, highly creative… I can’t say enough about him.”

On Monday, Fulcher was thrilled to see the boat enter the water. “It’s like we’re throwing a party with the perfect cake,” he said, “It’s so iconic, the lines of it, the look of it, the texture of it, the color of it, everyone just knows exactly what it is.”

Jack, who has seen the movie “Jaws” many times, has enjoyed everything about building the boat with his dad, his favorite part so far being getting it into the water.

“It couldn’t have happened without Jack; it was all my son,” said Sterling, before inviting this reporter on to the boat for the ride from the Shipyard Launch to their slip outside Nancy’s. “It hasn’t been in the water in 15 years, and I’ve rebuilt the whole thing since,” Sterling said calmly as the boat cleared the harbor. “This boat belongs up here in these waters — for this boat, it’s like coming home,” he added.

As the boat pulled into O.B. Harbor, onlookers from the Hy-Line began waving and taking pictures. “It’s the ‘Jaws’ boat!” someone yelled, before a nearby dinghy began trailing behind the boat, passengers singing the famous theme: “Dun-dun, dun-dun.” Guests at Nancy’s cheered as the Orca pulled into its slip, and pedestrians walking by stopped to take pictures. One local celebrity, Michael Haydn, who played the guitarist at the bonfire at the beginning of the “Jaws” film, was waiting at the slip to take pictures. “We’re gonna need a bigger boat,” someone driving by yelled.

This Friday, fans will have the chance to see the Orca up close during a public viewing, which will begin at 9 am. “Jaws”-themed cocktails and food will be available for purchase at Nancy’s. There will also be photo opportunities, along with “Jaws” celebrity meet-and- greets.

This event will help kick off the Jaws 50th Celebration weekend, which will also include a booth at Harborfest, a meet-and-greet party at the Wharf Pub, and a screening of “Jaws” at the Winnetu Oceanside Resort on Saturday evening. There will be several talks and screenings with movie extras, shark experts, and authors as well. In the upcoming days, the Orca will travel around the Island, visiting Edgartown and Menemsha, and you can track the boat here: returnofalegend.com.

“For some reason it resonates with so many of us,” said Fulcher of “Jaws.” “It’s just our first blockbuster movie of our childhood memories, there’s something about these movies that scares us; for some reason you love it,” he said, looking back on the first time he saw the Orca in action.





