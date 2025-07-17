New freight ferry out of commission again 

The Steamship Authority’s newest freight ferry, the Aquinnah, was taken out of service due to a hydraulic leak on Thursday, resulting in a number of cancelled trips.

The ferry line announced on Thursday night that another freight ferry, the Sankaty, will be sailing in the Aquinnah’s place starting Friday morning until further notice. On Thursday evening, the Aquinnah was berthed in Woods Hole, according to the ferry line’s vessel tracker.

Sean Driscoll, Steamship communications director, said the Aquinnah had a hydraulic leak at the “steering pump/filter.” He said the Aquinnah is expected to be back in service on Friday.

“The M/V Sankaty has a lower vehicle capacity, so some customers may need to be accommodated on a different trip than the one they booked. Walk-on passenger cut-offs may also occur,” the announcement reads.

According to the Steamship announcement, passengers who had a vehicle reservation on a canceled Aquinnah trip on Thursday but couldn’t travel should go to the ferry line’s Cataumet parking lot on Friday starting at 7 am. This lot is located on Route 28A.

The Steamship will be blocking bookings for Friday trips to accommodate stranded travelers.

Since its commissioning in May, the Aquinnah has had several instances of mechanical issues impacting trips, including late last month because of a blockage in its sanitary system. Still, according to Driscoll, this was not a concern for the Aquinnah moving forward.