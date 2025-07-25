Edgartown Gardens seeks ‘approval through default’ 

The developer behind an expansive and controversial housing project near downtown Edgartown for residents 55 and older has gone to the state to challenge what he is alleging is inaction by local regulators in a move that could push the project past local and regional hurdles.

Jason Talerman, attorney for the 60-unit Edgartown Gardens, filed a petition on July 16 with the Massachusetts Housing Appeals Committee alleging the Edgartown zoning board of appeals failed to open a public hearing in time for the project. The appeal asks the committee to rule that the local zoning board approved the project because of the lapse; the petition also asks that “any purported referral to the [Martha’s Vineyard Commission]” be deemed “nugatory and has no bearing on whether a constructive approval occurred.”

Citing Chapter 40B, the developers argue that a zoning board should have begun a public hearing within 30 days of when a comprehensive permit application was submitted in September of 2024 (Chapter 40B is a state statute that gives large leeway to developers and allows local zoning boards of appeals to approve housing projects under flexible rules if at least 20 to 25 percent of the units have long-term affordability restrictions). The zoning board had instead referred the project to the Martha’s Vineyard Commission — a common practice on the Island — which then opened a public hearing in March of this year. William Cumming, the developer behind the project, also highlighted that the 180-day timeline to complete a 40B public hearing had also passed since the application was submitted.

“We could have filed this claim with the state 9 months ago but have been trying to work with the MVC to arrive at a better project overall,” Cumming said. “At this point we are exercising our right to this ‘approval by default’ under state law in the hope we can bring the permitting to completion quickly.”

Developers stated the commission, which was not named as an appellee in the state petition, had not acted in a “cooperative spirit” and accused it of delaying the project throughout the process.

“Attorney Talerman has written to both ZBA and the MVC, stating that the development team would be willing to work with all Island stakeholders to achieve a favorable result,” Edgartown Gardens representatives said in a statement. “The Island has an obvious and critical need for the development of affordable housing and it is time that entities such as the MVC embrace, rather than combat, housing projects.”

A representative of the Edgartown zoning board of appeals and the Martha’s Vineyard Commission was not immediately available for comment.

This isn’t the only project that Cumming has fought a town over procedural issues. The state Housing Appeals Committee ruled in April that Oak Bluffs did not have safe harbor, a status that allows municipalities to block special permits for 40B affordable housing projects, when developers submitted the 100-unit Green Villa proposal last year. The project is back before the Oak Bluffs zoning board of appeals and the two parties have been reviewing various aspects of the project, like its layout and neighbors’ concerns.

Cummings, noting that the Island is well below the state’s requirement that 10 percent of homes be considered affordable, said that his actions in filing these suits are helping to raise awareness of the Island’s shortage.

“The state is starting to see how the 40B process is not [working] on Martha’s Vineyard,” Cumming said.