West Tisbury chooses new police chief

It was a tough decision, but the West Tisbury select board unanimously voted to appoint Bradley Cortez, a sergeant with the town’s police department, to be the next police chief.

Cortez and two other finalists, West Tisbury Police Lt. Matt Gebo and West Tisbury Police Sgt. Jeremie Rogers were interviewed by the board at West Tisbury town hall on Wednesday before making the vote. The candidates fielded questions from the board and members of the candidate screening committee.

Cortez will replace West Tisbury Police Chief Matt Mincone who is retiring in October.

Cortez and the board still have to finalize contract negotiations.

At Wednesday’ meeting, Board members Cynthia Mitchell and Jessica Miller highlighted Cortez’s answers regarding community policing and for his readiness to help the immigrant community.

Cortez has been a long-time member of the West Tisbury Police Department, winning the department’s “Officer of the Year” award several time for his community policing efforts. He joined the West Tisbury police in 2014 and earned the rank of sergeant in 2022. He also served in the U.S. Army.

“My wife and I are ready for this position. It takes a family,” Cortez said in his closing remarks to the board.

More details to come.