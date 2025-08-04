Rare case of Powassan detected on Island 

Martha’s Vineyard health officials are investigating a rare case of a tick-born illness called Powassan, which is only the second detection of the case on the Island in two decades.

The Inter-Island Public Health Excellence Collaborative — made up of town health departments from the Vineyard and Nantucket — announced Monday they are reviewing preliminary results of an infection in a Vineyard resident and that they are closely monitoring the situation.

Powassan can be transmitted by the bite of infected Ixodes scapularis ticks, more commonly called deer ticks. The virus can be transmitted within 15 minutes of a tick bite, much faster than other tick-borne pathogens. A release issued Monday by the Collaborative states there is “no specific treatment, vaccine, or cure for Powassan Virus disease.”

Severe cases of Powassan can even be potentially life-threatening and could cause encephalitis (brain swelling), confusion, seizures, long-term neurological complications.

Sam Telford, the Tufts University professor with longtime research on Martha’s Vineyard, said in the release that “fortunately, severe disease remains very rare” and the virus is present annually in a small percentage of deer ticks.

“Between 1 and 2 percent of nymph deer ticks on Martha’s Vineyard are infected,” Telford said. “This is a similar rate to that seen elsewhere in New England. This suggests that many people who are exposed may successfully fight off the virus without ever knowing they were infected.”

With no cure or vaccine, health officials are encouraging prevention.

“Because Powassan virus can be transmitted so quickly—and because there is no treatment—the most effective protection is to prevent tick bites in the first place,” Lea Hamner, contract epidemiologist for Dukes County, is quoted in a release sent out Monday. “With deer ticks, Lone Star ticks, and American Dog ticks all present on Martha’s Vineyard, it is possible to encounter ticks during any month of the year. Tick bite prevention needs to be a year-round habit.”

While there’s only been one confirmed case of the virus on the Vineyard in the last 20 years, the Collaborative notes that there have been three cases confirmed in other parts of Massachusetts this year. The release does not state where the person might’ve been bitten on the Island, but it follows an announcement from Martha’s Vineyard Hospital last month that there’s been a rise in tick-related visits to its emergency room.

Powassan is carried by both nymph and adult deer ticks. While the peak season for the nymphs is from May to July, adult deer ticks are active from fall through early spring whenever outdoor temperatures rise above 40°F.

“Their activity coincides with when we spend most of our time outdoors and, unfortunately, when our Island population grows for tourism season,” Patrick Roden-Reynolds, director of the Martha’s Vineyard Tick Program, said in the release. “This makes nymph deer ticks the main driver of infectious diseases such as Lyme disease, babesiosis, anaplasmosis, borrelia miyamotoi, and Powassan virus.”



Prevention is key

Local health officials say prevention is the key to avoiding tick-borne illnesses and provided a list of tips for Islanders:

Treat your clothing and gear with permethrin

DIY sprays last approximately 6 weeks or 6 washes. Follow label instructions.

Buy pre-treated clothing to get longer effectiveness; in some cases up to 70 washings.

Send your own clothing to InsectShield.com to get the longer effectiveness (use code MARTHASV2025 for 15% off).



Dress “tick-smart”

Tuck pants into socks, shirts into pants.

Wear light-colored clothes to spot ticks more easily.

Leggings and snug-fitting clothing can prevent ticks from reaching the skin.



Use EPA-registered tick repellents

Effective ingredients include: DEET, picaridin, IR3535, 2-undecanone, and oil of

the lemon eucalyptus tree.

Use the EPA’s Find the Repellent Right for You tool to find the best option.



Be ready with a tick kit

Stock your home, car, and bag with: Repellent to prevent bites Sticky lint rollers to remove unattached ticks Tweezers to remove attached ticks Tape or baggies to secure removed ticks Alcohol wipes to clean the bite site





Daily tick checks are a must

Lint roller your clothing after coming in from the outdoors to remove hitchhikers.

Change clothes or shower soon after being outdoors.

Put clothes in the dryer on high for 20 minutes to kill ticks.

Do full-body tick checks with a mirror — don’t forget crevices.

Vineyard health officials also suggest submitting the tick to TickSpotters for a free expert identification and a bite risk assessment and to use the U.S. Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s Tick Bite Bot to get information on what to do after a tick bite.