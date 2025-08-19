Oak Bluffs fireworks pushed to Saturday

The Town of Oak Bluffs announced on Tuesday that its annual end-of-the-summer fireworks will be delayed.

Originally scheduled for Friday, the Oak Bluffs fireworks will now be held at Ocean Park on its rain date of Saturday, August 23 with the remnants of Hurricane Erin passing through the area Friday.

The town also stated that Vineyard Transit Authority buses will be operating at the intersections of Tuckernuck and Seaview Avenues and at Dukes County and New York Avenues.

“There will be various detours and traffic delays before, during, and after the fireworks so please be patient and considerate!” a town email reads.

Steamship Authority communications director Sean Driscoll told the Times the last two trip diversions planned for the fireworks will also be moved to Saturday. The following trips to and from Oak Bluffs will be diverted to Vineyard Haven: the 6:30 pm departure from Woods Hole, the 7:30 pm return trip aboard the passenger ferry Nantucket, the 7:30 pm departure from Woods Hole, and the 8:30 pm return trip aboard the passenger ferry Martha’s Vineyard.

Parking will be available at Waban Alley Park and Washington Park for $20 cash only benefitting the parks and fireworks donation accounts. For more information, visit https://www.oakbluffsma.gov/485/OAK-BLUFFS-FIREWORKS.