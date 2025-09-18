Oak Bluffs rails against SSA fare increases

Oak Bluffs is urging the Steamship Authority to reconsider raising ticket and other traveling prices, sending a message to the ferry line this week that it needs to be held accountable for poor performance first.

On Tuesday, the Oak Bluffs select board unanimously approved sending a letter to the ferry line’s board complaining about reliability and other Steamship issues.

“Recently … essential services have fallen short, with frequent cancellations, unreliable reservation systems, and troubling fiscal practices,” the board’s letter reads in part. “Our residents and visitors deserve accuracy, fairness, and dependability. That means access to up-to-the-minute reservation information, transparent waitlist positions, and real-time reporting on vessel status, standby availability, and cancellations.

“Implementing rate increases without meaningful service improvements is ill-advised and risks undermining public confidence in the Authority,” the letter states.

Oak Bluffs is the only town to have sent a letter to the Steamship Authority protesting the potential rate increases.

The ferry line staff recently proposed fare increases across the board to offset costs. The possibility of raising the excursion rate for the first time in five years — a fare that gives Islanders a discounted vehicle reservation — has frustrated Vineyard residents. The staff recommendation isn’t final, and the Steamship will host a public listening session before the board makes a decision.

The Oak Bluffs letter states that the excursion rates should be the “last category considered for adjustment” and changes “must remain nominal” to preserve its intended role in the Steamship enabling act to help Islanders. The town also argues that some users abusing the excursion rate system, a concern raised by the Steamship, was an enforcement issue and that it should not lead to higher costs for residents.

Meanwhile, Oak Bluffs and Tisbury have been pushing for an increase in embarkation fees at the state level. The embarkation fee provides Steamship port community towns to charge ferry lines 50¢ per passenger on departing trips, and Oak Bluffs officials were concerned a rise in the passenger rate could undermine their efforts. The embarkation fees haven’t increased since 2004.

Steamship officials responded to The Times noting that changes in fares have not been implemented yet.

“We appreciate the town’s feedback and we look forward to continuing robust discussions on the matter at our upcoming open house,” said Sean Driscoll, Steamship communications director.

Jim Malkin, Martha’s Vineyard representative on the Steamship Authority board, said members of the board and Port Council have been receiving suggestions from Islanders about the fare increases and is considering the “different options and alternatives to deal with the costs” of the ferry line.

“Everything is still in play,” Malkin said regarding the fares.

Still, Malkin highlighted that the excursion fare has not risen in five years when costs have increased throughout southeastern Massachusetts. That includes the Steamship Authority’s operational costs, including labor cost increases after agreements were settled with its union employees and retaining personnel.

The Steamship Authority plans to hold an informational open house about its budget on Martha’s Vineyard on Oct. 2. It will be held at Oak Bluffs town hall in the select board meeting room at 6:30 pm. More information can be found on the Steamship website.