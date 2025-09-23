Kennedy met by protestors on Martha’s Vineyard

1 of 2

Robert F. Kennedy Jr., secretary of U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, exited off a Cape Air flight at Martha’s Vineyard Airport around 1 pm flanked by Secret Service agents, ducked into a black SUV, and then motored toward Aquinnah as part of a motorcade making its way to an annual meeting with tribal representatives from across the country.

Protestors, taking a stance against Kennedy’s anti-vaccine stances, met the secretary outside the airport as well as at a couple of locations along the way.

As Kennedy’s motorcade passed through where lower Moshup Trail meets State Road in Aquinnah, an estimated 100 protesters yelled “Quack!” and closed in on the vehicles, forcing the black SUVs to slow down as they passed by sign-waving Islanders.

They carried signs calling to stand with science — “Vaccines cause adults” and “science not nonsense!” among many examples — and for a rejection of Kennedy’s presence on the Vineyard.

The secretary was visiting the Vineyard as a part of an annual meeting that has been held in a different tribal nation each year. It’s sponsored by an advisory group made up of tribal representatives from across the country called the Secretary’s Tribal Advisory Committee and the group advises Cabinet members and other policy makers to support tribal members and causes. This is the first time this meeting is being held on the Vineyard.

Full report coming soon.