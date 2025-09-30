Funding for tick-borne illness researcher ending 

Despite a steady rise in alpha-gal syndrome on the Island coinciding with the rise in the lone star spotted tick and continuing high levels of Lyme disease, funding for a public health official who has been researching tick-borne illnesses on Martha’s Vineyard has dried up.

Lea Hamner has been working as an epidemiologist with the MV Tick Program through a grant since 2023, but funding for the program was rescinded in the spring by the federal government. What money that was set aside for Hamner is coming to an end this month.

Hamner has been working with case investigator Betsy VanLandingham on the Island to track diseases thanks to two contracts totaling $133,000 per year. The funds, partially started during the COVID-19 pandemic, pay for work to monitor a database of diseases and stem outbreaks, bring together researchers and scientists to the Island, and overall work to address tick-borne illnesses not just on the Vineyard but also on Nantucket and Cape Cod.

“We could use more folks, not less working on the tick problem,” Hamner told the Times with news the funding would end. Still, she said that the Island has one of the most robust tick prevention and research programs in the state, if not beyond.

“It’s not a small amount of work that goes into sustaining our tiny but mighty tick program,” Hamner said. “If we want a strategic plan to take this on, we need staff to do it.”

Hamner’s work has involved researching tick-borne illness. She monitors the Vineyard, Nantucket, and Barnstable County, and coordinates with wildlife biologist Patrick Roden-Reynolds of the tick program. She has generated epidemiological reports based on data, informing initiatives to better understand and combat illness on a regional level. And she tries to connect researchers and healthcare providers to patients.

While funding for the grant is coming to an end, she is still looking for funding through either state grants or private donations, but she acknowledges that finding state funding is more difficult with the federal government making cuts.

“I would like for myself and Islanders to live without being haunted by the concerns of tick-borne disease. I’m here for it. I’m committed to it,” she said. “My goal is to have a science hub on the Vineyard where all of these top level scientists and researchers would be able to interact with the community and provide research, so we bring the benefits right here to the Vineyard,” Hamner added.

VanLandingham, case investigator for the Island, has funding that will last until June through the contract. Hamner’s funding was only for part-time work on the Island while she also works with the Barnstable County health department. She decided to frontload the hours from the grant over the summer months in order to connect with more residents impacted by tick-borne illnesses and with local researchers.