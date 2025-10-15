Federal shutdown delays new freight conversion 

The conversion of the Steamship Authority’s latest freight ferry has been impacted by the federal government shutdown now entering its third week.

Steamship officials report that as the Monomoy — the third of three sister freight vessels including the Barnstable and the Aquinnah the ferry line purchased — undergoes refurbishment at Alabama Shipyard, the review of its stability test by the U.S. Coast Guard’s Marine Safety Center has been delayed. The test looks at the carrying-load capacity and a vessel’s ability to remain upright.

Some federal workers have been furloughed during the shutdown and while the Coast Guard continues essential functions, like rescue operations as occurred on Monday in Woods Hole, other duties like issuing some approvals have been put on pause. That’s with Congress wrestling with a new funding bill, spurred by entrenched Republicans and Democrats opposing each other on whether health care tax credits should be extended.

“The Coast Guard is continuing to execute its legally mandated operations, including safeguarding national security, protecting life, and preserving property,” Coast Guard Lt. Commander Steve Roth said in a statement. “Uniformed personnel will continue to maintain essential services to control, secure, and defend the U.S. border and maritime approaches, facilitate commerce vital to economic prosperity, and respond to crises or contingencies. Other activities will be reduced or paused until funding is restored, which will limit our capacity to fully maintain mission readiness.”

Zachary Lawrence, Steamship director of engineering and maintenance, told the Port Council on Tuesday morning that a sea trial for the Monomoy, one of the final steps before it can enter into the ferry line’s service, has not been determined yet. While the Trump administration plans to pay servicemembers with unused research funds, it’s uncertain when the Marine Safety Center will resume reviewing stability tests.

Meanwhile, Lawrence said the Monomoy had work done so it doesn’t encounter the same mechanical issues as the Barnstable and the Aquinnah. The vessels had previously sailed in the warmer Gulf of Mexico waters, so the Barnstable — the first of the vessels to arrive in Massachusetts — wasn’t ready for the colder New England climate, leading to an issue with the boat’s thermostat control valve. A seal on a reduction gear lube oil cooler broke as a result, which led to a leak. This also led the Barnstable to miss its first ferry run to Nantucket in January. The Aquinnah, meanwhile, had its own piping issues that resulted in several canceled trips a day after its debut on the Vineyard route.

“The vast majority of hurdles that we found on Aquinnah and Barnstable, we’ve made those changes to Monomoy,” Lawrence said.

Additionally, Lawrence said the Monomoy will have a longer skeg than its sister vessels. A skeg helps a boat move straight without sliding to the side and can protect the propeller from being damaged by underwater objects.

Steamship communications director Sean Driscoll told the Times the Monomoy’s skeg was done “in response to feedback from personnel about low-speed maneuverability.”

“We will wait for further feedback on the Monomoy’s performance before deciding if we will perform the same modification to the sister ships,” Driscoll said.

During the meeting, Steamship COO Mark Amundsen said the Barnstable was recently found to have sustained damage on the “leading edge” of its four propeller blades during an underwater survey and the ferry line is inspecting the issue. The propellers of the Aquinnah and the Woods Hole, vessels that have sailed on the same route as the Barnstable, had no damage. Amundsen said shipyards have been solicited for repairs to the freight ferry, which is currently docked in Fairhaven.

The changes to the vessels have increased the costs for refurbishing all three vessels more than the Steamship anticipated. Including purchasing, converting, and personnel to bring the boats up north, the Steamship Authority had budgeted $80.99 million with $12.7 million in contingency. There have been $4.4 million in change orders so far, and the ferry line is now estimating the entire project to cost $85.4 million.