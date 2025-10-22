Coast Guard suspends buoy removal plan

A controversial plan to potentially remove hundreds of buoys from New England waters have been suspended.

The U.S. Coast Guard announced on Tuesday night that there will be no changes to the aids to navigation system, or the buoys, “in relation to the proposal until further analysis is complete.”

“We are extremely appreciative of the public’s input on this important project, and our team’s hard work, analysis, and conclusions were reinforced by the outstanding feedback we received from our maritime stakeholders,” Rear Adm. Michael Platt, the Northeast Coast Guard District Commander, said in a statement. “The Northeast Coast Guard District will continue to ensure a safe, secure, and efficient Maritime Transportation System. We remain focused on shaping the future of our waterways, ensuring a modern aids to navigation system, and facilitating commerce vital to economic prosperity and strategic mobility.”

The decision comes after the Coast Guard received over 3,200 public comments regarding a proposal to remove over 200 buoys from New England waters as a way to complement the rising number of vessels that use electronic navigational tools. The Coast Guard has noted that the plan would open up more resources to maintain buoys that reduce vessel risk the most. But they have received substantial backlash from boat owners and members of Congress who cited safety issues if electronic tools malfunctioned.

Some of the buoys around the Vineyard that were slated for removal included the Squash Meadow East End Bell Buoy off Oak Bluffs, the Vineyard Sound Entrance Lighted Buoy 30 between Aquinnah and Cuttyhunk, and a trio off Woods Hole.