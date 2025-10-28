Developers halt Beacon Wind project 

Another offshore wind development south of Martha’s Vineyard is pulling the plug, at least for the time being.

The developers behind Beacon Wind, which was hoping to build 155 turbines to power an estimated 1 million homes, issued a statement saying the project, 20 miles south of Nantucket and next to Vineyard Wind, was no longer viable in the near term.

“Unfortunately, in the present environment, we see no viable path to the development of our Beacon Wind project, and have concluded that we cannot continue our investment in the market,” the company, JERA Nex BP, noted in a statement published in Maritime Executive. “The U.S. is a market with significant long-term potential for offshore wind, which we still believe can play a key role in the country’s energy transition.”

JERA Nex BP is a collaboration between Britain’s BP and Japan’s JERA. The company added in its statement that it will be retaining the lease rights, and wait for a more favorable time.

Beacon is the latest offshore wind development to be shelved indefinitely amid the Trump administration’s flurry of moves to disrupt the industry. Investors behind SouthCoast Wind, a 2.4-gigawatt project about 25 miles off the Vineyard, announced last spring that they would likely hold off on the project for four years. Over the summer, the administration initiated a stop-work order against Revolution Wind, a nearly completed project 12 miles off Aquinnah, though that company has pushed back against the decision, successfully, in the courts.

The Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) opened the Beacon Wind proposal up for public comment in February 2024. The first phase was expected to provide 1,230 megawatts of power to New York; a second phase would connect to the grid along the East Coast, from New Jersey to Massachusetts.

JERA Nex BP announced that there would be layoffs associated with its decision. It also notes that it wasn’t just the Trump administration that is causing setbacks, but there are also issues with the supply chain, causing disruptions.

“As a result of this decision, all U.S.-based team members and some others supporting the Beacon project will leave the company in the coming months,” the company said in a statement to the Nantucket Current. “This decision reflects the challenging macroeconomic and supply chain environment currently facing offshore wind globally, which has impacted the viability of many projects across the sector.”

Beacon Wind was awarded its lease in 2018, in the same auction as Vineyard Wind.