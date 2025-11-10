Turbine blade fractures in Plymouth

1 of 2

Visible off Route 25 before the Bourne Bridge on the way to the Island, a small onshore wind farm around a cranberry bog in Plymouth that has operated for almost a decade suffered a blade failure Friday afternoon.

There were no injuries, and there is no current danger to the public. No homes or occupied buildings were in the “immediate vicinity of the fall,” a press release from the Plymouth Fire Department said.

Plymouth fire officials were contacted Friday just before 2 pm by a concerned neighbor who noticed that one of the three blades on a nearly 300-foot turbine near Head of the Bay Road was gone. Firefighters located the detached blade, between 75 to 100 feet long, several hundred feet away from the base of the turbine in the cranberry bog.

“We were fortunate that this turbine is located out in the middle of the cranberry bogs and not in a residential area,” Neil Foley, Plymouth Fire Department Chief, said. “Thankfully, no one was hurt, and the turbine automatically shut itself down as designed.”

The incident comes over a year after a blade broke off the Vineyard Wind 1 offshore wind farm and littered debris on mostly the Nantucket shoreline; the failure was blamed on a flaw at a blade facility and manufacturer GE Vernova eventually paid the town of Nantucket $10.5 million for economic losses incurred.

The Plymouth blade was manufactured by a company that has ties to two offshore wind projects close to the Island.

A database on wind turbines by the U.S. Department of Energy, U.S. Geological Survey, and American Clean Power Association reports that the turbines for the project were manufactured by Gamesa. Gamesa and Siemens Wind Power merged in April 2017 to become Siemens Gamesa, which manufactures and maintains onshore and offshore wind turbines.

Both South Fork Wind and Revolution Wind, two offshore wind projects built or under construction off the coast of the Island and developed by Ørsted, use turbines from Siemens Gamesa. The company didn’t respond for comment by deadline.

It’s still unclear what caused the blade failure in Plymouth. Siemens Gamesa, responsible for the wind turbine, responded to the scene Friday and is still in the process of inspections to determine the cause of the break. The turbines entered a “fail-safe mode” and shut down immediately after the blade attached, Plymouth fire said.

Foley added that the state Department of Environmental Protection and the town of Plymouth’s Inspectional Services Department have both been notified about the incident.

“As we continue to investigate, MassDEP and Inspectional Services will now do their due diligence to ensure this incident is addressed appropriately and the impacted area is cleaned up safely,” Foley said.

The turbine is one of four located on the property of Keith A. Mann, a third-generation cranberry grower and harvester for Ocean Spray. Mann leased the land to energy company ConEdison, which owned and operated the small-scale wind farm, for a development fee, a Bourne Enterprise article reported in 2016. But ConEd sold their clean energy businesses to RWE Renewables Americas in March 2023 to refocus efforts in New York and no longer owns any wind turbines, Ariel Taub, a communications specialist for the company said.

While RWE is the owner of the Future Generation Wind farm, Siemens Gamesa is the maintenance operator, Casey Kennedy, communication coordinator for Plymouth, said.

The Plymouth turbine farm came online in 2016 and has a nominal output capacity of eight megawatts (two megawatts per turbine).