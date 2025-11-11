Arthur R. Hitchings III

Arthur Russell Hitchings III (“Rusty”) passed away on Oct. 26, 2025, at Falmouth Hospital.

The eldest of seven, Rusty washed ashore in 1970. He learned carpentry working for Ed Tyra of Edgartown, and the following summer, fell in love with Julie Murphy, an Ohioan. The couple married in 1972, and settled and raised their three children in West Tisbury.

Rusty became a master carpenter in his own right, and built homes in every town on the Island. For many years, he celebrated the completion of a home by putting a small evergreen tree atop the roof, a traditional symbol of hope and good wishes.

A lifelong golfer, Rusty’s second home was Mink Meadows, where he was club champion for eight consecutive years during the ’90s. Those trophies, added to the ones from his youth, fill a sizable shelf in the family home.

Rusty was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend. He will be remembered for his brilliant wit, his tremendous fortitude, and a laugh that could warm up a house in winter better than any woodstove.

His loss leaves a big hole in the lives of those who loved him.