Steamship offers top manger job to external candidate 

The Steamship Authority is ushering in a new era after its board decided to forgo promoting an internal candidate to lead the operation .

The Steamship Authority board gathered virtually on Thursday morning for one purpose: choosing the next general manager of the ferry line, a much anticipated decision months in the making. Nearly a week after interviewing two general manager candidate finalists — Steamship COO Mark Amundsen and Alex Kryska, COO of San Francisco-based ferry service PROP — the board unanimously voted to select Kryska as the next general manager to replace Bob Davis.

Kryska’s experience in the maritime industry includes a stint as a fleet operations manager with Military Sealift Command in Washington, DC; he is currently COO of San Francisco-based ferry service PROP.

But his leadership experience is more varied beyond the maritime industry and largely focused in California. He was also general manager of ACME Technologies, a software company in San Francisco that offers a cloud-based ticketing and membership platform, and directed Covenant Aviation Security’s operations and business services at the San Francisco airport.

Peter Jeffrey, Falmouth Steamship board representative, said the decision demonstrates the board was “moving forward with change.”

“This is a great opportunity for culture change” said Jeffrey, noting that choosing Kryska also allows the authority “not to deplete our bench.” Amundsen has indicated that he would stay aboard as COO if he were not selected.

Board members said it was a tough choice between the two candidates.

“It is difficult,” Jim Malkin, Martha’s Vineyard Steamship representative, said. He noted he was “heartened” that Amundsen was willing to stay with the ferry line even if he wasn’t promoted to the top position.

Bob Jones, Barnstable Steamship board representative, initially voted against Kryska in favor of Amundsen. He highlighted Amundsen as being an experienced maritime professional with “a lot of ideas of moving the Authority forward.” Jones ultimately changed his vote so the board could show a united front in its decision.

The ferry line will now be entering into contract negotiations with Kryska. Davis will be staying on as general manager until the end of December and then transition to a senior advisor role not to exceed 18 months.

Steamship officials had conducted a lengthy hiring process after Davis announced last fall he would be stepping down as general manager, a decision that followed heavy pushback on how the ferry line was being run.

The board tapped headhunting firm Faststream Recruitment Group in March to find candidates. While over 130 candidates were reviewed, the board noted that heavy public criticism toward the ferry line led some individuals to withdraw their applications.

Malkin thanked the search committee and the board in the arduous hiring process. He especially thanked the ferry line staff.

“Transition in any organization is difficult and is unsettling, and I think that throughout this entire process our staff has stayed focused on running the Steamship Authority, providing a service to and from the Islands and throughout this whole thing has been very, very professional,” Malkin said.