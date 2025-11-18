Neuroscientist honored in first off-Island Heritage Trail site

1 of 2

Supporters from across the region cheered as scissors snipped the commemorative ribbons in Woods Hole to celebrate Dr. James G. Townsel, a pioneering neuroscientist whose plaque has become the first off-Island addition of the Martha’s Vineyard African American Heritage Trail.

Huddled at the sidewalk by the Marine Biological Laboratory’s quadrangle on a chilly Tuesday afternoon, students, educators, and scientists honored Townsel — who worked out of the local laboratory for decades — for his efforts to make neuroscience accessible to individuals from communities underrepresented in the field.

The Heritage Trail’s 42nd site was a collaborative effort between the historic research organization and Falmouth Public Schools. A group of 21 Falmouth students researched different scientists who had been a part of the laboratory. They presented each individual to officials with the Heritage Trail and Falmouth schools, with the decision ultimately coming down to Townsel.

“This is like an amazing dream come true,” Elaine Weintraub, co-founder of the Heritage Trail, told the crowd Tuesday.

Townsel, who died in 2020, was an African American neuroscientist who had been heavily involved with the Marine Biological Laboratory for over 50 years. He was a leader in neuroscience, particularly in researching brain signals. But he also fought against and raised awareness around inequities in scientific fields and in healthcare. He also established the Summer Program in Neuroscience, Excellence, and Sussex’s (SPINES) at the laboratory, which brought greater access to neuroscience training and mentorship to a new generation of scientists from underrepresented communities.

Michael Collins, one of the student-researchers from Lawrence School in Falmouth, presented Townsel’s history at the ceremony.

“There are many books on mentoring, but none tell you how to have a heart, which is what you need to succeed,” Michael said, quoting Townsel to end his reading of the dedication.

Students from Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket also attended the ceremony. Maddie Garvin, an eighth grader from Martha’s Vineyard Public Charter School who cut the commemorative ribbon, said it was an “amazing thing to be able to be a part of.” Her school was added as a Heritage Trail site in 2020, and she said attending these types of events make history feel real.

“It makes me understand it a lot more than just reading it or hearing it,” Maddie said.

Weintraub said there’s still more work to be done to uncover untold stories of African Americans on the Vineyard. She said the trail began as a way to bring history to students outside of school, so she hopes more collaboration with youth can happen.

“It’s the young people who need to understand their history because…whatever education they get is going to be what the future will hold,” Weintraub said.

That sentiment was shared by Shawn Remoutar, newly-elected president of the Vineyard branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP). Remoutar said it was important for communities on the Cape and Islands to support initiatives like honoring individuals like Townsel.

Remoutar highlighted the recent surge of anti-diversity, equity, and inclusion efforts and attempts to “erase our history.” An example is when the U.S. Department of Defense deleted the contributions of numerous individuals of underrepresented communities from its websites earlier this year.

Remoutar said history was meant to prevent people from repeating “the mistakes of our past,” so it was important to “get the youth engaged because they’re our future.”

“Right now, in this country, it seems like we’re going in reverse, so it’s important to see the young people out here acknowledge the past, acknowledge the pioneers and the people who’ve done the work, and continue their legacy,” Remoutar said.

Weintraub said she hopes to do more collaborative projects on the Vineyard and with the Marine Biological Laboratory.

“Those stories are in every community,” Weintraub said. “They’re on the edges of every community. They’re buried in every community.”