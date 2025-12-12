Steamship general manager, crew recognized for service

Several Steamship Authority employees were recognized for their service at the ferry line this week, from the general manager to crew members who helped save a man earlier this year.

At the joint meeting between the Steamship Authority board and the Port Council on Tuesday morning, General Manager Bob Davis was recognized by the state legislature and port community representatives.

Both houses of the state legislature provided legislative citations, read by Martha’s Vineyard board representative Jim Malkin, that congratulated Davis for more than 40 years of service at the Steamship Authority.

“The entire membership extends its very best wishes and expresses hope for future good fortune and continued success in all of your endeavors,” the Massachusetts House of Representatives message read.

This was Davis’ last board and council meeting as general manager. Davis became general manager of the Steamship Authority in 2016, and led the Steamship through what Malkin described as “eventful years,” which included the COVID-19 pandemic. Davis oversaw various large projects as general manager, including the ongoing construction of the new Woods Hole terminal and welcoming of new freight ferries Aquinnah and Barnstable.

Davis announced he would be stepping down from his role last fall, a decision that followed heavy pushback on how the ferry line was run. Davis will transition to be senior advisor to the board, not to exceed 18 months, after his time as general manager ends this month. He will be replaced by incoming general manager Alex Kryska, who will start the job in the first week of January.

Board members commended and applauded Davis for his time at the ferry line. Malkin said the ferry line was lucky to have Davis continue on as an advisor.

“In my 77 years of life, I have never met anyone with the dedication and the work ethic that you have shown in your service to the Steamship Authority and its employees, and for that I thank you,” Malkin said to Davis.

Davis wasn’t the only employee recognized on Tuesday. The ferry line gave recognition for the “extraordinary seamanship” exhibited by the crew of the Island Home ferry on Oct. 13, when a man allegedly jumped overboard in Woods Hole from the ferry Nantucket. Davis said a rainy nor’easter blew winds over 30 knots and raised waves up to 8 feet on that day, and the crew’s quick response upon seeing the man led to his rescue by the U.S. Coast Guard.

“The actions of the crew are a stellar example of the best the Steamship Authority has to offer,” Davis said. “Their training and quick actions directly contributed to the positive outcome in a challenging condition.”

Arthur Frostholm, who was captain of the Island Home during the incident, accepted the award on the crew’s behalf.

Alongside Frostholm, the following crew members were recognized for their participation in the rescue: pilot and mate Thomas Furtado, purser Joseph Graca, bosun Michael Pronk, able bodied seafarers Daniel Flanagan, Daniel Marcal, Nicholas Tew, and Philip Ricardo, ordinary seafarers Dwight McBean and Ivanildo Barbosa Delgado, chief engineer Derek Tuttle, oiler Danielson Delgado, and training captain Andrew Fritsch.