Warren Doty, former Chilmark Select Board member, dies at 82

Warren Doty, a Chilmark leader and fishing advocate, died on Tuesday, March 3. He was 82.

Doty and his wife, Nan, moved to Chilmark in 1976, and his work for the town spanned over 30 years. He served on the Chilmark Select Board for 24 years — eight terms — as well as served the town on the school committee and the planning board. He was also a strong advocate for the town’s fishing village of Menemsha as well as affordable housing.

“Warren was exceptionally committed to public service and provided steady leadership to the town for many, many years. He will be missed,” a statement from the town said.

Doty achieved many milestones through his work for the town, which included construction of a new school, a complete rebuild of the library, a complete rebuild of town hall, and conversion of the old schoolhouse to a police station, among many others.

Doty also was a steadfast supporter of the Island’s commercial fishing industry. He founded the Dukes County Fishermen’s Association in 2009 to unify the voices of disparate commercial fishermen then, in 2011, was a founding board member and board president of the Martha’s Vineyard Fishermen’s Preservation Trust (MVFPT).

“Warren will be deeply missed by our fishing community. His steady advocacy helped our Island maintain its solid, independent commercial fishing businesses,” Shelley Edmundson, executive director of the MVFPT, said. She added that Doty also established the Menemsha Fishermen’s Development Fund to assist with microloans for necessary waterfront space and infrastructure needed for the Island’s fishing fleets.

Doty was also a friend and mentor to Edmundson during her Vineyard Vision fellowship on the ecology of channeled whelk, or conch.

“During my studies, Warren and Nan were like family, having me over to discuss my research over a cup of tea or a warm meal. Warren’s honest and straightforward feedback was invaluable, offering guidance that benefited me both personally and professionally,” Edmundson said. “His thoughtful leadership and kindness made a lasting impression. While his presence will be missed, the inspiration he provided will continue to encourage others, including myself, to keep advocating for the fishing community with the same firmness and compassion that he exemplified.”

Even in regulatory affairs around commercial fishing, Doty was involved. Daniel McKiernan, director of the state Division of Marine Fisheries (DMF), said Doty was a “highly informed advocate for Island fishing interests and “understood the pulse of the fleet.”

“In the 1980s and 1990s, his advice was often incorporated into our decisions to improve management of squid, fluke, sea bass, and scup,” McKiernan said. “His was always a voice of reason, and he was an advocate for conservation looking to sustain for the long-term the legacy fishing industry on the Island.”

In town affairs, Doty’s concerns rested with the people and character of the small up-Island town.

James (“Jim”) Malkin, who served three terms on the Chilmark Select Board and on the town’s finance committee, said Doty “had huge devotion and heartfelt concern for the town and the fishing village of Menemsha.” They only had two disagreements over the years, “and they both involved character and compassion.”

One disagreement occurred in April 2020 when the Island was under lockdown due to the Covid-19 pandemic. It was difficult for Doty to agree to shut down the Island and instill a shelter-in-place policy because he worried this would put people out of work. He had a “deep concern for people being able to live without income, and that really disturbed him.”

The second disagreement was about the construction of Beetlebung Farm, which went from a small family farm owned by the Fischer family to a large, “very nice operation,” Malkin said. Doty, Malkin said, worried that the size and scale of the building was out of character for the town.

A retirement party was held for Doty in April 2023, where Doty himself performed live music.