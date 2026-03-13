Mental health crisis forces SSA boat around

A Vineyard Haven man’s mental health episode forced a Steamship Authority ferry to turn around and head back to Woods Hole shortly after departing this week.

On Tuesday morning, Falmouth Police responded to the ferry terminal in Woods Hole for what was described as a “disruptive passenger” aboard the passenger ferry M/V Woods Hole shortly after its 8:15 am departure.

Falmouth Police Lt. Ryan Hergt said the incident involved a “mental health crisis.” Nobody was injured in the incident, and no criminal charges were filed. The man’s identity has not been released.

According to Hergt, SSA staff reported that a male passenger “had been acting in a disorderly manner and making statements that caused concern among crew members and passengers.”

“Due to the passenger’s behavior, the vessel returned to the terminal so the individual could be removed,” Hergt said in a statement. “Upon arrival, officers encountered the individual from Vineyard Haven as he exited the ferry and continued to display erratic behavior. Officers spoke with the individual and determined he appeared to be experiencing a mental health crisis. Falmouth Fire Rescue was requested to assist with a medical evaluation.”

The Vineyard Haven man was transported by ambulance to Falmouth Hospital for a psychiatric evaluation. He was left in the custody of hospital staff.

This isn’t the first time a Vineyarder experienced a mental health crisis at the ferry line. In October, the U.S. Coast Guard launched a rescue operation in waters off Woods Hole after the crew of the ferry Island Home reported an individual was overboard in rough seas with waves seven feet high and 30 knot winds. A woman who identified herself as the sister of the man who jumped into the water said he suffered from delusions.

For those looking for help, call the national 24/7 crisis hotline by dialing 988. The Behavioral Health Help Line (BHHL) is available 24/7 for all residents of Massachusetts and can be reached by call or text at 833-773-2445. On the Island, Martha’s Vineyard Community Services is open 8 am to 8 pm Monday through Friday at 508-693-7900, ext. 4. MVCS provides assessment, treatment, support, case management, and referral for Islanders with urgent needs related to mental health and/or substance misuse.