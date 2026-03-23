More than 100 right whales spotted south of Island

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Scientists in the New England Aquarium’s Anderson Cabot Center for Ocean Life, who conduct aerial surveys to collect data on the presence of marine animals, photographed more than 100 unique North Atlantic right whales over six weeks in waters south of Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket.

The aquarium team and another survey team from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) flew six surveys between Feb. 5 and March 18 and photographed more than 115 right whales in that stretch, about a quarter of the current population of 380. Seventy individuals were sighted on March 2 alone, which the aquarium said is the highest number of individual right whales they’ve ever documented; their regular surveys began in 2011.

Many of the right whales, identified by unique marks on their heads called callosities, were deep below the surface, which scientists noted could indicate that food is abundant south of the islands, especially in the Nantucket Shoals area.

“Seeing this many right whales in one area has been incredibly exciting for our team and marks one of the busiest seasons we’ve ever had,” Katherine McKenna, an associate scientist on the aerial survey team, said in a press release. “Our recent surveys highlight the Nantucket Shoals as an important habitat for a significant portion of the population.”

Most of the right whales photographed and documented by the center’s scientists were adults, which the aquarium said is typical for this time of year. Among the 31 adult females documented, 17 are known to be calving females. Calvin, a 34-year-old female who was orphaned as an 8-month-old calf, was spotted. She’s been entangled in fishing gear eight times and has birthed four calves.

“We have seen right whales in southern New England waters year after year, and they are extremely vulnerable to fishing gear entanglements and vessel strikes,” Orla O’Brien, research scientist for the aquarium said in the release. “This area has seasonal fishing restrictions in place, yet right whales still face risks from vessel strikes without mandatory speed restrictions to protect them.”

The aggregation of whales documented in the surveys triggered a dynamic management area, which is a voluntary slow zone that asks boaters to travel at 10 knots or less to prevent collisions. The current slow zone is in effect until March 27.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s (NOAA) National Marine Fisheries Service announced in early March a request for information to modernize the 2008 vessel speed rule as the federal government considers a reversal of the slow zones. This 18-year-old rule activates permanent seasonal management areas, where the speed limit is enforced mostly around large East Coast ports, as well as the dynamic management areas that are both temporary and voluntary and based on data from visual and acoustic sensors.