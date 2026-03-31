Chappy Ferry ownership may change hands

The Chappy Ferry, the only year-round ferry service that connects Chappaquiddick Island and the rest of the Vineyard, may have a new owner soon.

Brian Scall, an Edgartown resident and a captain at the Chappy Ferry, is the prospective buyer of the ferry line. He’d be taking the reins from longtime operator Peter Wells, who started working at the ferry in 1966. Wells took over the ferry service from Roy Hayes in 2008 and currently owns it with his wife, Sally Snipes.

The Edgartown Select Board unanimously approved on Monday to hold a hearing regarding the license transfer on May 11, which is a requirement for the sale. The Chappy Ferry Steering Committee, which acts as the town’s advisory group regarding the ferry service’s operations, is also scheduled to virtually meet Scall at its meeting on Wednesday, April 1.

The ferry is a critical service for the Chappaquiddick community and transports thousands of passengers each year across the 527-foot stretch of water between the smaller island and Edgartown. The business is also one of the oldest on the Island, operating since at least 1807 when a rowboat was used to cross the channel. While the business is privately owned, it operates under a license awarded by the town and needs approval from the select board before major changes are made, such as rate increases or transfers of ownership.

Wells and Scall weren’t immediately available for comment. It is uncertain at this time what the proposed sale price is.

Chappaquiddick residents are keeping an eye on the potential transfer closely. Residents have been wary of rates rising over the years and have called for more insight into the long-term plans to modernize the structure of the ferry operations and its license.

“This is how we get home,” Peter Sliwkowski, owner of Larry’s Tackle Shop on Chappaquiddick, said.

Some residents see this transitionary phase as a rare opportunity to have changes at the ferry service. The Chappaquiddick Island Association, a group that promotes the welfare of Chappy residents, called for its community to keep a close eye on how the transfer process progresses.

“This is a fast-moving and fluid situation,” an email blast from the Chappaquiddick Island Association’s board about the possible sale reads in part. “However, it is very important that everyone on Chappaquiddick who cares about the ferry stay engaged at this time and attend upcoming meetings. The CIA will do its best to keep the community apprised as the situation evolves and will be actively engaging with the town, Peter [Wells], and any prospective buyer to ensure the voice of the Chappaquiddick community is clearly heard.”