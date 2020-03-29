Personal protective gear, volunteers needed

The lack of personal protective equipment (PPE) for healthcare workers and first responders has been a hot topic nationwide and here on the Island that generated mask donations from contractors, a medical marijuana CEO, has some people sewing up a storm, and even has some 3D printer enthusiasts waiting at the ready.

On Sunday, the Baker-Polito administration announced the creation of an online portal where individuals and companies can donate or sell PPE and volunteer to support the COVID-19 outbreak. Here, on the Island, MV Community Services is leading the effort to gather volunteers.

“Massachusetts has already received generous donations from countless organizations, and by launching this portal we’ll make it easier to streamline these offers and quickly distribute supplies to those in need,” Gov. Charlie Baker said in the release. “We also need more volunteers to help support our response to this unprecedented public health emergency, and urge people to sign up to lend a hand. Our administration will continue making every effort to secure supplies from all possible resources to support our front line workers during these tough times.”

So what’s needed? N95/N99 masks, facemasks with integrated shields, surgical/procedure masks, power air-purifying respirators, goggles, gloves, protective suits/gowns, booties/shoe covers, headcovers, hand sanitizer and sanitizing wipes.

Volunteers are also needed. There are immediate needs for respiratory therapists and public health nurses. You can sign up here.