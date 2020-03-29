Personal protective gear, volunteers needed

1
Hand sanitizer and medical masks at the Martha's Vineyard Hospital. — Lexi Pline.

The lack of personal protective equipment (PPE) for healthcare workers and first responders has been a hot topic nationwide and here on the Island that generated mask donations from contractors, a medical marijuana CEO, has some people sewing up a storm, and even has some 3D printer enthusiasts waiting at the ready.

On Sunday, the Baker-Polito administration announced the creation of an online portal where individuals and companies can donate or sell PPE and volunteer to support the COVID-19 outbreak. Here, on the Island, MV Community Services is leading the effort to gather volunteers.

“Massachusetts has already received generous donations from countless organizations, and by launching this portal we’ll make it easier to streamline these offers and quickly distribute supplies to those in need,” Gov. Charlie Baker said in the release. “We also need more volunteers to help support our response to this unprecedented public health emergency, and urge people to sign up to lend a hand. Our administration will continue making every effort to secure supplies from all possible resources to support our front line workers during these tough times.”

So what’s needed? N95/N99 masks, facemasks with integrated shields, surgical/procedure masks, power air-purifying respirators, goggles, gloves, protective suits/gowns, booties/shoe covers, headcovers, hand sanitizer and sanitizing wipes.

Volunteers are also needed. There are immediate needs for respiratory therapists and public health nurses. You can sign up here.

  1. To Andrerw– I assume you saw my e mail to you with my mailing address.
    In case you didn’t, I have decided to donate your thousand dollars to the hospital in the fight against Covid-19.
    They could really use the money now.. please don’t delay.
    To speed up the process you could wire it to me using Zelle– I do not have Venmo, but could sign up for it if you prefer that .
    In case you forgot about what I am talking about let me refresh your memory.
    On March 8 this forum you said :
    “Dondondon. You are always asking me to wager on things. You who politicize the virus and blame it on Trump and exaggerate it beyond proportion, I will now ask you to make a bet with me for one thousand dollars. How about 1000 people in the US die from Coronavirus, Small number since this is a pandemic. If we dont reach that threshold you pay me. You wont take that bet because you know its not gonna happen. As for Trump being a ”complete idiot” will you soon be concerned with Biden’s diminished mental capacity and cognitive decline.? I promise you the 1000 dollars if I lose. I will chase you on your non CO2 spewing bicycle and hand you the money.”

    On March 11 , I replied :
    “andrew–Because I was recently traveling abroad with my small lap top,which is not registered with the mv times , I could only read a few stories once in a while on the Mv times.But I could read the headlines, and see comments.I did not immediately catch your wager offer about the COVID 19 virus
    I can see how some would think such a wager is disgusting, given that it is about people’s lives.
    I somewhat feel my yearly challenge about climate change falls into the same category, as the effects of climate change potentially are going to kill millions, and could bring down our entire civilization.
    But, Andrew, I will take you up on your wager .
    Not because I want anyone to die, nor will I “hope” that number is reached.The course of this pandemic is entirely out of my control. I will take the risk to prove a point.
    As unfortunate as it is,my opinion is that 1,000 deaths in the U.S is a statistical certainty.I will publicly pledge that any money, if and when I get it from you will be donated to Planned parenthood…
    If you win, you can do whatever you want with my hard earned money.
    there is no question that i will pay up–”

    https://www.mvtimes.com/2020/03/04/coronavirus-concerns-cause-cancellations/

