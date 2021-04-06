Windle slated for arraignment 

Oak Bluffs resident Jeffrey S. Windle is scheduled for arraignment in Edgartown District Court on June 25 on charges that stem from a fraudulent check. The arraignment date comes after a determination of probable cause by Edgartown Clerk-Magistrate Liza Williamson on March 25.

The charges against Windle have increased in number and severity since his apprehension by members of a U.S. Marshal’s Office task force in February. According to a Feb. 18 police report, Windle was originally charged by Tisbury Police with larceny over $1,200 and larceny by check after he allegedly tried to acquire real estate with an invalid $2 million check. Windle previously served time for embezzling millions of dollars. Records indicate Windle is presently charged larceny by false pretenses relating to contracts, banking transactions or credit, larceny over $1,200 by false pretense, attempt to commit a crime, uttering a false check, and being a common and notorious thief. The charge of common and notorious thief alone carries a penalty of up to 20 years in prison.

Windle was taken into custody by Plymouth County Sheriff’s deputies who’d deputized as by the U.S. Marshal’s Office, Deputy U.S. Marshal Neil Sullivan previously told The Times. Windle was taken into federal custody based on a violation of a previous release condition, Sullivan said. Deputy Sullivan said he was unable to offer further details.

Tisbury Police filed criminal charges in Edgartown District Court on Feb. 22, court records indicate. Court records don’t indicate whether Windle has retained counsel.