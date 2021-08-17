Support the victims of the Haitian earthquake

Sense of Wonder Creations, a nonprofit organization in Vineyard Haven, is running a fundraiser through its Haiti Fund. Haiti was hit by a 7.2 magnitude earthquake on Saturday. So far, 1,419 people are dead and 6,000 injured from the earthquake with Tropical Storm Grace having swept through, according to AP News. Ile a Vache, an island off the main Haitian island, and the city Aux Cayes were listed in the newsletter as a couple of the locations affected by the natural disasters.

“We need your help right away to help rebuild houses, find shelter, feed the homeless and give emergency aid and supplies to all the residents possible,” said Pamela Benjamin in the newsletter.

Sense of Wonder Creations have a history of supporting the Haitian community. Nat Benjamin, Pamela Benjamin’s husband and a partner in Gannon and Benjamin Marine Railway, has sailed to Haiti from Vineyard Haven with supplies for Sister Flora’s Orphanage on Ile a Vache. Through their Haiti Fund, money has been raised to support Haiti after it was hit by Hurricane Matthew in 2016 and collaborated with the Kay Kok Community Center to get arts education programs to children, among other projects and efforts to support Haitians.

All of the donations will be used to support Haiti. To make sure your tax-deductible donation goes toward supporting Haiti, put “Haiti Fund” in the memo line. Checks can be mailed to P.O. Box 1558, Vineyard Haven, Ma. 02568. To donate online, go to http://senseofwondercreations.org/ and click on the PayPal button at the bottom of the page.