Chilmark becomes fifth town to support housing bank

1 of 9

Chilmark voters joined their peers in Tisbury, Oak Bluffs, Edgartown and West Tisbury in supporting a housing bank.

At town meeting Monday night, voters approved the article on a voice vote after some extensive debate. The question will be on the town’s election ballot on Wednesday as well. Three towns — Oak Bluffs, Edgartown, and West Tisbury have also supported the housing bank question at the polls. (Tisbury’s election is Tuesday, May 24. Aquinnah’s town meeting and town election are also in May.)

In Chilmark, questions centered on what impact the housing bank would have on Chapter 40B projects, as well as whether the resident requirement was enforceable. Town counsel Ronald Rappaport told voters there could be a residency preference for housing assistance, but not a requirement. An unidentified voter said he thinks the housing bank is “diametrically opposed” to goals of Land Bank and will drive housing prices up.

The housing bank would be funded through a 2 percent transfer fee imposed on the purchaser of a property sold for more than $1 million. So a property sold for $1.2 million would be charged a fee on the $200,000 under the housing bank legislation.

This is a third attempt at a housing bank on Martha’s Vineyard. This iteration was launched 18 months ago by a coalition of Island leaders looking to help the Island’s housing crisis. The steering committee of the Coalition to Create the MV Housing Bank was co-chaired by Julie Fay, former Martha’s Vineyard Community Services executive director, and Arielle Faria, current administrator of the Edgartown affordable housing committee, and resident of the new Scott’s Grove apartments in West Tisbury.

The coalition sought to win support by bringing select board members into the process early and holding forums over the course of the past year. In the meantime, the Island’s housing crisis has only gotten worse — exacerbated by the proliferation of short-term rentals and a housing market that was so scorching hot it sent the median housing price from $800,000 to $1.2 million, as people sought refuge from the ongoing pandemic on the Island.

In other business, Chilmark voters approved $52,000 for a hybrid SUV for the Chilmark police department. Some voters tried and failed to postpone the article.

A $9,000 drone was approved for the Chilmark Fire Department and $30,000 will be spent to repair the roof and bell tower at the police station.

For Menemsha, $90,000 was approved to repair and upgrade the comfort station. Concerns were raised by voters about nitrogen emissions from the restrooms. Select board member Bill Rossi called the work a “stopgap measure.”

Voters supported $250,000 for the first phase of a public works garage.

Meanwhile, voters approved an article that will change the treasurer’s position from elected to appointed. It still needs approval at the ballot box on Wednesday.

After a lengthy discussion that included some unsuccessful attempts to amend the article, voters approved a concept of affordable housing with 10 rental units, two “turnkey” owner units, and two “u-build” homesites at Peaked Hill Pastures.