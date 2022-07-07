Bradley Cortez promoted to W.T. police sergeant

The West Tisbury select board voted 2-0 to appoint Bradley “Brad” Cortez as a West Tisbury police sergeant during a Wednesday afternoon meeting. Board member Skipper Manter abstained from voting since he is the current West Tisbury police lieutenant.

“We’ve completed the restructuring process I wanted to have taken place by the time Lt. Manter retired on August 1,” West Tisbury Police Chief Matt Mincone said. “There were three candidates. One candidate came out on top, earning the recommendation, which is Bradley Cortez.”

Cortez was the first-ever West Tisbury Police Officer of the Year award recipient in 2019.

Mincone thanked the sergeant interview panelists Oak Bluffs Police Chief Jonathan Searle, Edgartown Police Lt. Christopher Dolby, and West Tisbury town administrator Jennifer Rand. Mincone recommended Cortez begin his duties as a sergeant starting on August 1 with a three-year term.

“Definitely earned the promotion, in my opinion,” board chair Cynthia Mitchell said.

In other business, Island Autism made a request to hold a family picnic at Grange Hall on Saturday, July 23, from 5 to 8 pm.

“There is no food truck, we are sure,” Mitchell said. “Not that we don’t like food trucks. We just want them to be permitted.”

Manter expressed concern about “the expansion of nonconforming use” at the hall.

“Again, nothing against this, but there seems to be a continuing, ongoing uptick in the number of events taking place at the Grange Hall,” he said. “I’m greatly concerned about the use of the property.”

These sentiments about events at Grange Hall have been expressed by Manter multiple times before. Manter ultimately voted in favor of the picnic but wanted more information about the number of events that have taken place at Grange Hall.

The board voted unanimously to award Island Autism the event permit for the picnic.

Island Autism executive director Kate DeVane, who entered the meeting after the decision was made, explained to the board what the picnic had in store, such as a 5K race and a cookout.

“The idea is just to have a community day,” DeVane said.

The board unanimously appointed Amelia Smith to be the energy and climate administrator.

The board authorized Rand to sign a letter of support for Healthy Aging MV’s efforts to recertify the town as a healthy aging town and to sign the dementia pledge, which is to show support toward making West Tisbury and other towns dementia-friendly.

The board unanimously approved Rand’s request to go to the finance committee for a reserve fund transfer of $686.42 for legal fees.