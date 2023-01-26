Tisbury talks new town hall

The Tisbury select board reviewed potential town meeting articles in the spring geared towards the future of Town Hall, which include the construction of a whole new building.

Town Administrator Jay Grande said the articles would also call for the formation of a town hall building committee and the allocation of funds for a professional evaluation of the town’s space needs, along with site and feasibility studies.

Grande said this would position the town to later “request further funding to develop the final plans and construction documents.”

He compared the planning to the Tisbury school building project but said the review would be conducted with a “higher level of detail.”

The town administrator also announced that he’s filed a second warrant article aimed at alleviating some of the “overcrowding” at Town Hall.

This comes after some Tisbury officials were criticized for supporting the use of the Katharine Cornell Theater—which sits atop Town Hall—as municipal office space.

Grande proposed garnering enough funds at the town meeting to either lease existing space or an outright purchase of modular office units.

The latter, which Grande expressed support for, would cost the town around $300,000, depending on wastewater plans.

The trailer could be located on town property “quite easily,” he said.

Those units would address the office space issue and allow “time to work through the details of the Town Hall project.”

“Whenever there’s a future town hall—say three or four years out from today,” Grande said, the trailers can be repurposed or disposed of as surplus.

The alternative, Grande said, would be to lease space elsewhere.

He said he’s been in communication with EduComp building owner Xerxes Agassi, and it may be possible to lease office space from him on an interim basis.

But, he said, “I’m not aware of any office space presently available on a longer-term basis.”

Select board member John Cahill noted “we’re trying to balance what’s the best decision for the town of Tisbury at this point.”

The select board took no votes. Board members wanted the town’s finance committee to weigh in on the proposed articles first.

In other business, State Sen. Julian Cyr (D-Truro) has filed an amendment to the existing state legislation that allows port towns in Barnstable, Nantucket, Bristol and Dukes County to impose a surcharge on ferry tickets, Cutrer told board members.

That surcharge, first put into effect in 2004, initially called for a fixed fee of 50 cents per passenger for ferry services over 100 passengers.

The amendment, which had been filed Jan 15, would allow for port towns to increase the embarkation fee to $2.00.

“While it is too early to determine whether this amendment will be discussed, we’re optimistic that it will be passed,” Cutrer said. “If passed it would mean a significant increase [in] fees due to the town of Tisbury.”

The proposed increase in embarkation fees, which had been discussed at both Tisbury and Oak Bluffs finance committee and select board meetings in December, would be on top of rate increases approved for 2023 by the SSA board. If approved, a roundtrip ticket to the Island would cost $22.

The select board also reorganized following a special election on Tuesday.

Abbe Burt was elected to fill a seat left vacant by former member Larry Gomez, who stepped down last year because of health reasons.

Cutrer and John Cahill were picked as chair and vice chair, respectively.

Burt will take on the role as board clerk.