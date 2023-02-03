ARPA funding to go toward West Tisbury PFAS problem

The West Tisbury select board unanimously approved American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding for per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) issues.

During the previous board meeting, it was revealed that the town was being held responsible by the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection (MassDEP), which identified West Tisbury Fire Station One as the possible epicenter of PFAS found in nearby private wells.

MassDEP is requiring the town to hire a licensed site professional — Amy Roth from Wilcox & Barton. “They are doing similar work in communities that recommend them. They have the added benefit of being in Falmouth, which is great,” West Tisbury town administrator Jennifer Rand said. “We’ve already been in correspondence more than once.”

Rand said a copy of the contract for Wilcox & Barton has already been sent to town counsel for review “to keep this moving because our timelines are a little short.”

“I know it’s overwhelming when [these documents] first come your way and you’re faced with, number one, speaking a language you don’t speak and, number two, working with sometimes yourselves, your neighbors, your friends to understand what these health risks might mean for them,” Roth said. “But … we’re working with Rehoboth and Stow, so this is something I do everyday.”

Additionally, Roth later said “this is a process that takes time” and the picture will be much cleared a year from now, as more data is collected. “Luckily, DEP did already collect some data. More than just a couple of samples worth, so that’s great. You kind of have a running start at this,” Roth said.

To fund the town’s efforts to meet state requirements, Rand recommended using the ARPA funding for the PFAS issue rather than putting it toward Howes House as initially planned. According to Rand, the West Tisbury finance committee agreed the ARPA money should go toward dealing with the PFAS problem. The plan is to “leave the ARPA money reserved for this process at least for the next year while we see how it unfolds.” This means if any amount of the $304,000 ARPA funding remains, which the town needs to use by 2026, it can be put toward other needs. According to West Tisbury town accountant Bruce Stone, the Massachusetts Department of Revenue said this funding “can be spent without appropriation by the board of selectmen at their discretion and doesn’t have to specify a certain amount to put towards it.”

“So, there’s not a question of reserve fund transfers or going to town meeting. I have the money available,” Rand said. However, the board would need to first rescind the previous vote to request the use of ARPA funding on Howes House.

When board member Skipper Manter asked whether the West Tisbury board of health should also be involved since PFAS “deals with drinking water and other important things,” Rand said the decision making falls to the select board because they have the authority to sign contracts and expend funds. However, the board of health will still be involved in the process.

“We were made aware,” select board member Jessica Miller, who is also a board of health member, said, adding “it’s the notice of responsibility that pushes it into the jurisdiction of the select board.”

After some more discussion, the select board unanimously rescinded the vote asking town voters whether ARPA funding should go toward Howes House. The board then unanimously voted to use the funds to meet MassDEP requirements. The board voted unanimously to hire Roth.

In other news, the board unanimously reopened the intermunicipal agreement for a higher funding amount for the Chilmark School’s heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) system project. The board unanimously accepted the resignation of Alexandra Coutts as an alternate member of the affordable housing committee. Meanwhile, Simon Bollin and Kanta Lipsky were brought in as alternate members of the committee.

The board unanimously accepted $18,000 from the Friends of the Library. This money will be used for the West Tisbury Public Library’s programs.

Relating to the library, Rand revealed that the building’s HVAC system is “failing” and will need a complete replacement. Although a concrete number was not established, Rand said the costs are expected to be about six or seven figures. The working number at the moment is $1.2 million. The board plans to place this request on the warrant article for the upcoming town meeting with a $1.2 million debt exclusion.