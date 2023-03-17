Bradley Cortez is West Tisbury’s officer of the year again

West Tisbury Police Sgt. Bradley Cortez was recently announced as the 2022 West Tisbury Police Officer of the Year.

Cortez was recognized for his positive attitude and leadership within the department.

The sergeant also earned the honor before when the award was first introduced in 2018.

Cortez served in the U.S. Army as a paratrooper and joined the West Tisbury Police Department in 2014, according to the press release. He was promoted to sergeant in 2022. Cortez is a certified field training officer, a Martha’s Vineyard Tactical Response team member, and the department’s quartermaster. Cortez earned a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from the University of Southern New Hampshire and will be focusing on more supervisory training.

“Along with leading the training of our newest officers, he has remained steadfast in approaching each day with a positive attitude which remains contagious,” West Tisbury Police Chief Matthew Mincone said in the release. “He acts as a consistent example and role model of what I believe our community demands and deserves from our department. Sgt. Cortez consistently looks for a fair and positive resolution in all circumstances. I am pleased to announce Sgt. Bradly Cortez as our 2022 Officer of the Year.”