Make it three: Another car crashes into Edgartown Meat and Fish

An Edgartown woman crashed her SUV through the window of an Edgartown store Thursday afternoon, making it the third time in five years that a vehicle has crashed into Edgartown Meat and Fish in Post Office Square.

The driver, who is in her 70’s, was transported to the hospital for minor injuries after the incident, which occurred shortly after 4 pm Thursday.

Although the market was open at the time of the collision, no one else was harmed.

In a statement given later to police, the woman informed officers that she had just undergone heart surgery a week ago. She said she likely passed out immediately prior to the incident because she didn’t remember taking her foot off the brake or hitting the gas pedal.

According to police, the driver has since been issued an immediate threat (a revocation of her license) and will be facing a charge of negligent operation of a motor vehicle.

This isn’t the first time a vehicle crashed into Edgartown Meat and Fish. In 2020, a newly licensed driver crashed her BMW SUV through the same window.

Two years earlier, a 71-year-old Edgartown man crashed his Jeep Liberty through the front entrance, injuring a patron at the coffee bar on a Sunday morning. The incident resulted in injuries and extensive damage to the store.

The man later told police that he had pressed on the accelerator instead of the brake as he entered a parking spot in front of the store.

What has caused the near identical incidents remains unclear.

As of Friday morning, Edgartown Meat and Fish was working to repair the damage to the building.

“We’re so thankful that everyone is okay and we’re truly touched by the incredible support our community has shown above all else,” the market said in a statement posted on social media Friday morning. “It’s the people that matter most in everything we do.”

“While we’re closed [Friday] for repairs, we wanted to take a moment to show some appreciation for our incredible staff family who stuck around, showed up, and put in the hard work to clean up after the accident.”