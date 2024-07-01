Court continues Ravizza’s psychiatric evaluation 

Jared Ravizza, the 26-year-old man with Island ties accused of stabbing multiple people in Braintree and Plymouth on Memorial Day weekend, will be headed back to Bridgewater State Hospital to continue an evaluation by hospital staff looking at whether he can be held responsible for the crimes he is accused of.

Ravizza appeared in a Plymouth court on Monday morning for a status review hearing. He was wearing a gray t-shirt; the roots of his hair had turned brown while most of his shoulder-length hair remained bleach blond.

Sean O’Neill, Ravizza’s attorney, requested his client be sent back to Bridgewater State Hospital so a “criminal responsibility evaluation” could be completed. Judge Scott Peterson agreed to the request.

Attorneys had reviewed a report about Ravizza’s evaluation from the hospital and held a sidebar discussion with Peterson. The report was not immediately available.

Ravizza is facing numerous criminal charges in Massachusetts, including assault to murder and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. He has pleaded not guilty in both Plymouth District Court and Quincy District Court.

Additionally and revealed during Monday’s hearing, Ravizza is facing four charges in Connecticut where he is suspected of killing his roommate and two dogs. The four charges include murder, criminal mischief, and two counts of animal cruelty.

At Ravizza’s Deep River, Connecticut residence, Connecticut State Police found the bodies of Bruce Feldman, who was the suspect’s roommate, as well as two dogs on May 25.

Ravizza will need to be extradited to Connecticut and make an in-person court appearance at Middletown Superior Court before he can be officially charged.

Ravizza spoke briefly with O’Neill as he was being escorted out of the Plymouth courtroom by court officers on Monday.

The defendant’s next Plymouth court hearing is scheduled for July 8. Ravizza was originally ordered by Peterson to appear in Plymouth on July 17, but the hospital requested for an earlier court date.

Ravizza is also scheduled at Quincy District Court on July 11 for the charges related to the stabbing at the Braintree movie theater. He is also scheduled to appear at Edgartown district court on July 22 for allegedly assaulting his father and wrecking his father’s home office in West Tisbury this past April.